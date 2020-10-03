Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), by Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, and Computer Vision), by Application (Production Planning, Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection, Material Movement, Quality Control, Field Services, Cybersecurity, and Others), and by End-User (Energy and Power, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Semiconductors and Electronics, Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application, end-user, and region. The offering segment is classified into hardware, software, and services. The technology segment includes machine learning, context-aware computing, natural language processing, and computer vision. By application, the artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market includes production planning, predictive maintenance, and machinery inspection, material movement, quality control, field services, cybersecurity, and others. By end-user, the artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market include energy and power, automotive, food and beverages, semiconductors and electronics, heavy metals and machine manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, and GCC Countries.

Some key participants operating in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market are Corporation, Google, Siemens, NVIDIA, General Vision, Darktrace, AIBrain, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, and Microsoft Corporation, among others.

The report segments artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market as follows:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market: Offering Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market: Technology Analysis

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market: Application Analysis

Production Planning

Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection

Material Movement

Quality Control

Field Services

Cybersecurity

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market: End-User Analysis

Energy and Power

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Semiconductors and Electronics

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

