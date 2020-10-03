Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Socks market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Socks Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Socks market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Socks Market By Product Type (Athletic Socks, Specialty Socks, Trouser Socks, Casual Socks, and Multiple Toe Socks), By Material (Nylon, Cotton, Polyester, Wool, and Waterproof Breathable Membrane), By End-User (Men, Women, and Kids), and By Distribution Channel (Wholesale, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Online Stores)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the socks market on a global level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the socks market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global socks market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the socks market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the socks market by segmenting the market based on product type, material, end-user, distribution channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. By product type, the market includes athletic socks, specialty socks, trouser socks, casual socks, and multiple toe socks. The end-user segment includes men, women, and kids. The distribution channel segment includes wholesale, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online stores. Based on material, the market is segmented into nylon, polyester, waterproof breathable membrane, cotton, and wool.

Some key players of the global socks market include Drymax Technologies Inc., Nike Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Adidas AG, Renfro Corporation, THORLO, Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Asics Corporation, Balega, and Puma SE.

This report segments the global socks market into:

Global Socks Market: Product Type Analysis

Specialty Socks

Athletic Socks

Trouser Socks

Casual Socks

Multiple Toe Socks

Global Socks Market: Material Analysis

Nylon

Cotton

Polyester

Wool

Waterproof Breathable Membrane

Global Socks Market: End-User Analysis

Men

Women

Kids

Global Socks Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Wholesale

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Global Socks Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

