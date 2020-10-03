Denim Jeans Market By Type (Economy, Standard, Premium, and Super Premium), By End-Use (Women, Men, and Children), and By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Brand Outlets, Convenient Stores, and Supermarkets/Hypermarkets)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Denim Jeans market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Denim Jeans Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Denim Jeans market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the denim jeans market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion) and volume (Million Units). The study includes drivers and restraints of the denim jeans market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and threats to the denim jeans market on a global level.

To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the denim jeans market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the denim jeans market based on type, end-use, distribution channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. By type, the global denim jeans market is segmented into the economy, standard, premium, and super premium. By end-use, the denim jeans market is segmented into women, men, and children. By distribution channel, the denim jeans market is segmented into specialty stores, online stores, brand outlets, convenient stores, and supermarkets/hypermarkets.

The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further divided into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players of the global denim jeans market are Bestseller, ASOS, Guess, Armani, Esprit Holdings, Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corp., Gap, PVH, Inditex, and H&M.

This report segments the global denim jeans market as follows:

Global Denim Jeans Market: Type Analysis

Economy

Standard

Premium

Super Premium

Global Denim Jeans Market: End-Use Analysis

Women

Men

Children

Global Denim Jeans Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Brand Outlets

Convenient Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Global Denim Jeans Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

