Global Digital OOH Advertising Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company, Outfront Media, Daktronics, etc. | InForGrowth

Digital OOH Advertising Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Digital OOH Advertising market for 2020-2025.

The “Digital OOH Advertising Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Digital OOH Advertising industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

JCDecaux

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Lama Advertising Company

Outfront Media

Daktronics

NEC Display Solutions

Oohmedia Ltd.

Broadsign International LLC

Aoto Electronics Co. Mvix

Inc.

Christie Digital System

Ayuda Media System

Deepsky Corporation Ltd.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Focus Media

Stroer

Intersection

Adams Outdoor Advertising

Capitol Outdoor

Blue Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor

Lightbox OOH Video Network

TOM Group

White Horse Group

Phoenix Metropolis Media

Balintimes Hong Kong Media

Burkhart Advertising

Euromedia Group

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Digital Billboards

Video Advertising

Ambient Advertising

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications,

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Education

Entertainment

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Utilities

Others