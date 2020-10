Serial Device Server Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2024 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

2020 September, Magarpatta SEZ, Pune, “ReportsnReports”, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on Global Serial Device Server Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Serial Device Server Market to figure out and study market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by Top key players.

A serial port server, also called a serial server or port redirector, is a device that transfers data between a computer serial port (COM port) and an Ethernet local area network (LAN). This makes it possible to use Ethernet in place of serial cables, minimizing workstation clutter and also allowing serial devices to be placed far away from the computers with which they are used.Serial port servers can be used with all types of serial devices and peripherals. Examples include printers, scanners, data collection terminals, display devices, modems, automation equipment, security/alarm systems, and climate-control systems. Most serial port servers provide for multiple serial devices to be connected to a single serial port. Serial port servers are available for hard-wired or wireless Ethernet LANs. Some serial port servers can also function across Internet Protocol (IP) wide-area networks (WANs), making it possible to access distant serial devices as if they were directly connected to the COM port of a personal computer or network server. The latter kind of serial port server is sometimes called an Ethernet modem.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

– Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

– 1-port Serial Device Server

– 2-port Serial Device Server

– 4-port Serial Device Server

– 8-port Serial Device Server

– 16-port Serial Device Server

– Others (32-port Serial Device Server, etc.)

By End-User / Application

– Access Control Systems

– Attendance System

– POS Systems

– Others

By Company

– Moxa

– Digi International

– Advantech

– Siemens Industrial Communication

– Comtrol Corporation

– 3onedata

– OMEGA

– Westermo

– Atop Technologies Inc.

– Kyland

– Perle

– EtherWAN Systems

– Korenix Technology

– Sealevel Systems

– ORing Industrial Networking Corp.

– Chiyu Technology

– Tibbo Technology Inc.

– Silex Technology America, Inc.

– Sena Technologies

– UTEK

