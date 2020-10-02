Trending Now: Biomaterials Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Royal DSM, BASF SE, Corbion and Others.

ReportsnReports adds “Biomaterials Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Biomaterials Market at global and key country level.

The Biomaterials Market is projected to reach US$ 207 Billion by 2024 from US$ 105 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.5%.

#Key Players- Royal DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Cam Bioceramics B.V. (Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (US), CoorsTek Inc. (US), CeramTec (Germany), and GELITA AG (Germany).

Based on Type, the biomaterials market is segmented into metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and natural biomaterials. The polymeric biomaterials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing use of polymers in soft-tissue applications such as plastic surgeries.

North America accounted for the largest share of the biomaterials market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of the market in North America is attributed to the increase in biomaterial-based research, rising demand for plastic surgeries, growing incidence of cancer, and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

