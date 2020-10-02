Latest Application Lifecycle Management Market Report 2019: Segment Analysis, Competitive insights, challenges, scope, application and Forecast 2024

ReportsnReports adds “Application Lifecycle Management Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Application Lifecycle Management Market at global and key country level.

Top Companies-ALM solutions Atlassian (Australia), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Micro Focus (UK), CollabNet (US), Broadcom (US), Digite (US), Inflectra (US), Intland (Germany), Perforce (US), Siemens (Germany).

The Global Application Life Cycle Management (ALM) Market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024.

The Application Life Cycle Management software enables teams of all sizes to deliver high-quality apps with greater speed and agility. The software continuously processes for application project and portfolio management, requirement gathering, estimation, planning and designing, development, test and quality assurance, deployment and DevOps, and application support and maintenance.

The Telecom and IT industry is playing a critical role in enabling the digital revolution with the help of Application Life Cycle Management. The ALM approach helps enable digitalization.

