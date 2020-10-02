Trending Now-Digital Experience Platform Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 12.0% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 13.9 Billion

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Digital Experience Platform Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 151 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Digital Experience Platform Market is projected to grow from US$ 7.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 13.9 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 151 Pages, Profiling 17 Companies and Supported with 51 Tables and 42 Figures is now available in this research.

In the Digital Experience Platform market by services, the managed services segment is expected to hold a larger market size than the professional services segment during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for the management of DXP operations on-premises as well as on the cloud.

The Market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to widespread adoption of emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and analytics.

Report Highlights:

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to 5 major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

To define, describe, and forecast the Digital Experience Platform Market based on component (platform and services), deployment type (cloud, and on-premises), vertical, and region.

To provide detailed information related to the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the market subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide the competitive landscape of the market

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their recent developments and positioning in the market

To analyze the competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market

Top Companies- Adobe Systems (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), OpenText (Canada), SDL (UK), Sitecore (US), Acquia (US), Jahia (Switzerland), Episerver (US), Squiz (Australia), BloomReach (US), Liferay (US), Kentico (Czech Republic), Censhare (Germany).

