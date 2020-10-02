Latest Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Report by Form (Film, Sheet, Granule, Tube, Rod), Grade (Reinforced, Unreinforced), Process Type

ReportsnReports adds “Polyetherimide (PEI) Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Polyetherimide Market at global and key country level.

The Polyetherimide Market size is estimated at US$ 522 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 714 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2024.

Key Players- SABIC (Saudi Arabia), RTP Company (US), Ensinger Plastics (Germany), Röchling Group (Germany), Kuraray Europe (Germany) Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials (Japan), Solvay SA (Belgium), and Toray Industries (Japan).

Polyetherimide offers more advantages over metal, and hence several automotive manufacturers are replacing metal parts in the vehicle with a lighter and more economical material. Several vehicle parts including front-end modules, beams, brackets, airbag container, pedal, and seat components have been replaced with PEI, as it has higher heat resistance and better oil resistance.

Polyetherimide sheet is made of amorphous PEI that is commonly used as high-performance plastic material. This sheet provides good thermal performance as well as high strength & stiffness. PEI sheet is flame retardant, resistant to acids, and can be operated in the presence of steam and hot water.

