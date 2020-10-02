High Demand for Foliar Fertilizer from the Millennial Population to Foster the Growth of the Foliar Fertilizer Market between 2018 – 2028

“

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Foliar Fertilizer market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Foliar Fertilizer market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global foliar fertilizer market are Alpine, Everris, Yara International ASA, NACHURS, Kugler Company, Best Environmental Technologies, Agro Nova Science, OMEX Agriculture Inc, COMPO EXPERT, Sustainable Agro Solutions, AGRA Group, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC., among others.

Key Developments in the foliar fertilizer market:

In the year 2016, Sustainable Agro Solutions along with Green Eagles launched their CODA products in Malaysia. More than 100 people came for the event and they were shown the actions of the sprays in papaya, bean, cucumber, bean and rice fields.

In the year 2017, COMPO EXPERT partners in China with a leading Chinese fertilizer company Xinyangfeng. This will help in the new technology development, localized production and commercialization of the fertilizer products.

Opportunities for market participants in foliar fertilizers:

The possibility for the growth of foliar fertilizer in the market is quite high. It has a high potential driven by various factors which can increase the purchase of foliar fertilizer to a certain level. So there is high market potential for the foliar fertilizer in the market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

“