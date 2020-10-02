Market Players Eye Opportunities in Emerging Economies to Gain Ground in the Human Milk Glycans Market 2018 – 2028

“

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Human Milk Glycans market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Human Milk Glycans market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Human Milk Glycans market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Human Milk Glycans market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Human Milk Glycans market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Human Milk Glycans market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Some of the key players operating in the global human milk glycans market are Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestlé S.A., Abbott Nutrition, FrieslandCampina, Pfizer Inc., Child Food Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Danone Nutricia, Perrigo Nutritionals, and others.

Consumers are inclining towards premium products which are apparent in both emerging and developed markets and rise in middle-class population, and expanding disposable income in developing countries are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global human milk glycans market. Europe is expected to be the leading markets in the global human milk glycans market followed by North America, whereas other regions like the Asia Pacific and MEA are the highly fragmented market for infant formula. Thus, the prominent players are targeting developing countries such as India and China which is the largest and fastest growing human milk glycans market.

In 2017, Nestlé Espana S.A. has created a new infant formula with glycans that imitates two human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) found in breast milk. The human milk oligosaccharides are the third rich, substantial component of breast milk, after fat and lactose. Nestle privileges to be the first company to replicate two human milk oligosaccharides constituents for an infant feeding. Spain is the first country to introduce the product which is distributed to various hospitals and pharmacies.

Expanding number of working women, rising per capita expenditure on baby foods, changing lifestyle, growing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with human milk glycans are the factors due to which human milk glycans market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, human milk glycans consist of various nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fats, minerals, and others are the primary factor accelerating the growth of the human milk glycans market.

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the type, application, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

