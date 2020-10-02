Sales of the Fish Protein Concentrate Market to Anticipated to Exceed US$ XX by 2019 – 2029

“

In 2018, the market size of Fish Protein Concentrate Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Fish Protein Concentrate market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Fish Protein Concentrate market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Fish Protein Concentrate market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Fish Protein Concentrate Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Key Players

Key Players

Bio-marine Ingredients, TripleNine Group, Omega Protein Corporation, QINGDAO FUTURE GROUP, NORSILDMEL AS, Epax, Pelagia AS, Huzhou Zhenlu Biological Products Co., Ltd, SOPROPECHE, Colpex International Inc. and others.

Opportunities for market participants in global fish protein concentrate market:

As the high protein food products have become favorite among the consumers, the demand for high protein ingredients such as fish protein concentrate on increasing in the food processing industry. For the manufacturers of fish protein concentrate, this will be the beneficial opportunities to gain the desired success in global fish protein concentrate market. Besides, the growth of biomedical products to complete the demand of nutrients is also an advantageous market scenario for the market participants in the business of fish protein concentrate.

Global Fish Protein Concentrate Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global fish protein concentrate market by showing the highest value share due to growth in consumption of high protein diets in the region. Whereas, Europe followed by North America, is also showing the significant value share in global fish protein concentrate market and the major reason is the highly developed food and beverages industry in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global fish protein concentrate market due to increasing spending on food products and growth in the non-vegetarian population.

