Demand for Industrial Adhesives Market Set for Stupendous Growth in and Post 2020, Buoyed by the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent market study published by FMI on the Industrial Adhesives Market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts conduct thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Industrial Adhesives Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Acrylic Adhesive

Epoxy Based Adhesive

PVA

Polyurethane

EVA

Others

Technology

UV Cure Adhesive

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Water-Based Adhesive

Solvent Based Adhesive

Hot Melt Adhesive

Others

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Industrial Adhesives market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the Industrial Adhesives market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Industrial Adhesives market, which will help them understand the basic information about the Industrial Adhesives market. Along with this, comprehensive information about Industrial Adhesives is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Industrial Adhesives market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This chapter gives insights into key market trends on both supply and demand side of the market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants

Chapter 05 – Global Industrial Adhesives Market Demand Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Industrial Adhesives market for the forecast period of 2020-2030 in terms of volume. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Industrial Adhesives market, along with projections for forecast period.

Chapter 06 – Pricing Analysis

This section details the pricing analysis of the Industrial Adhesives market by region and by product type.

Chapter 07 – Global Industrial Adhesives Market Demand (in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Industrial Adhesives market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Industrial Adhesives market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Industrial Adhesives market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the Industrial Adhesives market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Product Type

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Adhesives market on the basis of Product Type and has been classified into acrylic, epoxy based, PVA, polyurethane, EVA and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on Product Type.

Chapter 10 – Global Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Technology

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Adhesives market on the basis of technology and has been classified into UV Cure Adhesive, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive, Water-Based Adhesive, Solvent Based Adhesive, Hot Melt Adhesive and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based as well.

Chapter 11 – Global Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by End Use

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Adhesives market based on end use and has been classified into automotive & aerospace, healthcare & hygiene, consumer goods , packaging, construction, electronics, furniture & metalwork, glass making, footwear, and paper.

Chapter 12 – Global Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Industrial Adhesives market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Industrial Adhesives market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S., and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material and countries in Americas.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Industrial Adhesives market based on its end users in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 15 – Europe Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Industrial Adhesives market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia & Pacific Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Industrial Adhesives market in Asia Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Oceania and the Rest of South Asia. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Industrial Adhesives market in South Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Industrial Adhesives market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Industrial Adhesives Market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – MEA Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the Industrial Adhesives market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC, KSA, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Key & Emerging Countries Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the Industrial Adhesives market will grow in key emerging countries in the global market, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Industrial Adhesives market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Industrial Adhesives market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are K K+S Henkel GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Arkema S.A, Wacker Chemie AG, Avery Dennison Corp., RPM International Inc., and Huntsman Corporation.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Industrial Adhesives market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Industrial Adhesives market.