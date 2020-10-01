Need To Streamline Business Operations To Heighten Adoption Of 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market In The Upcoming Decade’s Forecast 2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market: Segmentation

The global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Solution

Hardware Components Telematics Control Units (TCUs) Roadside Units (RSUs) Onboard Units (OBUs)

Software Solutions

Services Consultation Services Integration and Installation Services Maintenance and Support Services



Application

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X)

Infotainment and Telematics

Fleet Management

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes analysis on levels of increasing automation and regional markets. The section concludes with demand and supply side trends in the global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market report.

To get the sample copy of report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12541

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

This section provides a brief analysis on the prevailing trends in global market with a special focus on auto market, technology, cost and regulations. This section also offers a brief analysis on key trends and implications across value chain.

Chapter 04 – Use Cases and Applications of 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation

This section provides qualitative analysis on the use cases and applications of 5G in automotive and smart transportation sectors with a special focus on safety, efficiency, and payment and information.

Chapter 05 – COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

This chapter offers business impact of COVID-19 on adoption of 5G in automotive and smart transportation solutions based on the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) market value growth rate. This section also highlights pre-COVID and post-COVID market growth analysis, followed by the key strategies incorporated by market players during the ongoing pandemic.

Chapter 06 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the market share analysis of key players and HHI analysis on the concentration in the global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market. The section also highlights analysis on market shares captured by market leaders, emerging players and promising players.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market during the forecast period. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact on the market have been provided in this section. Value chain analysis concludes this section.

Chapter 08 – Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Size (in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market during the forecast period. It includes analysis on 5G in automotive and smart transportation market, and data for the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Chapter 09 – Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Solution

By solution, the global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market is segmented into hardware components, software solutions and services. Hardware components used to accommodate 5G in automotive and smart transportation sectors are further segmented into Telematics Control Units (TCUs), Roadside Units (RSUs) and Onboard Units (OBUs). Services marketed for implementation of 5G in automotive and smart transportation are further segregated into consultation services, integration and installation services, and maintenance and support services. In this chapter, readers can find market values based on solution for the period of 2019 – 2030.

Chapter 10 – Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

With respect to application, the global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market is segregated into Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), infotainment and telematics, and fleet management. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by application. Readers can also find market values based on application for the period of 2019 – 2030.

Chapter 11 – Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Industry

With regards to industry, the global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market has been segmented into automotive, defense, transportation infrastructure (highways etc.), warehousing and logistics, and public safety, among others. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by industry. Readers can also find market values based on industry for the period of 2019 – 2030.

Chapter 12 – Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Europe, East Asia, and Rest of the World. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by region. Readers can also find market values based on region for the period of 2019 – 2030.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12541

Chapter 13 – North America 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America 5G in automotive and smart transportation market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 14 – Europe 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market in European countries such as Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – East Asia 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the East Asian 5G in automotive and smart transportation market constituted by China, Japan and South Korea.

Chapter 16 – Rest of the World 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights analysis on the adoption of 5G in automotive and smart transportation in regional markets of Southeast Asia and Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 17 – 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 for Emerging Countries

This chapter provides information about how the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market is forecasted to grow in countries like Switzerland, Nordic Countries, India, and Oceania, among others.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent participants in the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, product portfolio, key financials, and key developments and strategies. Some of the key market players featured in the report are AUDI AG; BMW AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Deutsche Telekom AG; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Huawei Device Co., Ltd.; Daimler AG; Nokia; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Telefónica S.A.; Verizon; Vodafone Limited; and Volkswagen.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market.