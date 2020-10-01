Global Dental Biomaterials Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Dental Biomaterials’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland),Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland),Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (United States),Danaher Corporation (United States),Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (United States),3M Company (United States),Royal DSM (Netherlands),Carpenter Technology Corporation (United States),Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan),Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)

Dental biomaterial referred as substance which is used to fix the defects, repair, and replacement of dental fillings. This material is principally involved in restorative dentistry, pedodontics, prosthodontics and orthodontics. It has been designed with the key components of every dental procedure. The application of these materials largely depends upon the type of practice operated. The popularity of dental biomaterials has emerged as a new advancement in dentistry in recent decades.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Titanium, Stainless Steel, Chromium Alloys, Other Metallic Biomaterials, Metal-ceramic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymeric Biomaterials, Natural Dental Biomaterials), Application (Implant ology, Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Other Applications), End User (Dental Implant and Prosthetic Manufacturers, Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academies & Research Institutes)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Rising Adoption of Digital Dentistry

Consolidation of the Dental Industry

Trend of Large Group Practices Expected to Increase in Europe

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Penetration of Dental Implants

Increasing Prevalence of Dental Disorders

Rising Geriatric Population

Growing Dental Tourism in Developing Countries

Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionStringent Regulatory and Clinical Processes

Bulk Purchase of Dental Biomaterials

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Shift towards Newer Materials and Products

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

