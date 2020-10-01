Electric Insulator Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2020 |ABB,GE,Siemens,Toshiba,Aditya Birla

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Electric Insulator’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ABB (Switzerland),GE (United States),Siemens (Germany),Toshiba (Japan),Aditya Birla (India),Alstom S.A (France) ,Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. (India) ,Hubbell Incorporated (United States),Seves Group (Italy),Dalian Yilian Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

An electrical insulator is material in which electric current will flow through it in the influence of an electric field. Electrical Insulator is the device which is used to resist the transmission of energy from one medium to another. Insulators are mainly used in electrical applications as well as transmission & distribution. Insulator is made from various materials such as glass, plastic, rubber, air, and wood. Electric insulator have various industrial and commercial properties such as high dielectric strength, very high resistivity, low thermal expansion and the strongly held valence electrons in the insulator material permits them to resist the electron movement through them.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Ceramic Insulator, Glass Insulator, Composite Insulator), Application (Transformer, Cables & Transmission lines, Busbar, Surge Protection Device, Switchgears, Others), Voltage (Low, Medium, High), Product (Suspension, Shackle, Pin, Others), End User (Utilities, Industries, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

High Adoption of Ceramic Electrical Insulator

Increasing Dependency on Renewable Energy Sources

Growth Drivers in LimelightRefurbishment of Existing Grid Networks

Growing Expenditure toward Modernization of Electrical Infrastructure

Challenges that Market May Face:Fluctuating Prices of Raw Material

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

On 24th January 2019, Siemens Canada, New Brunswick Power and Nova Scotia Power contracted on conducting a joint project to improve as well as demonstrate smart grid technology to better manage the provinces electricity and decrease greenhouse gas discharges.

