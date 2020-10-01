Last Mile Delivery Market to Set New Growth Cycle | STO Express, Dachser, C.H. Robinson Worldwide

An extensive elaboration of the Global Last Mile Delivery market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling stating strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market. It also describes Last Mile Delivery player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, SF Express, XPO Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, GEODIS, CEVA Logistics, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Agility, China POST, Hitachi Transport System, DSV, YTO Express, Panalpina, Toll Holdings, Expeditors International of Washington, GEFCO, ZTO Express, STO Express, Dachser, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Sinotrans & Yusen Logistics.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Market growth will also be driven by the continued outsourcing of supply chain activity to third-party logistics providers. This includes increase in the scope of contracts when they are renewed. However, a key factor which will offset the impact of this on market growth is the efficiency savings made by logistics providers which are passed back to clients. Further consolidation is expected as logistics providers seek to add new service capabilities and geographical scope to enable them to support global clients and hence, build their position in the competitive global market.

In 2018, the global Last Mile Delivery market size was 30200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 55200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Last Mile Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Last Mile Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

Porters 5-Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces that stop any industry acceleration or growth against external factors. Threats of new entrants and substitution , the customer & supplier bargaining power and the intensity of competition among current rivals in the industry.

The study elaborates factors of Global Last Mile Delivery market such as market opportunities, risk, benefit, opportunity loss and profit along with surveyed customer perspective with a view of Short vs. Long Term goals etc. The detailed company/manufacturer profiles included sales figures, revenue, and price of Last Mile Delivery products.

Scope of the Report

Application: 3C Products, Fresh Products & Others

Product Type: , B2C & B2B

Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Last Mile Delivery Market for the period 2019 to 2025. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around – no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.

On what parameters study is being formulated?

– Analysis Tool: The Global Last Mile Delivery Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools like data triangulation and iterative data estimation.

Demand Determinants Tapping top notch application that seeks high growth potentials.

-Key Strategic Developments: This Last Mile Delivery study includes product/service developments of market, including R & D, new launches, M & A, JV & partnerships along with regional growth of leading giants in the market.

-Key Market Features: The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.

The Global Last Mile Delivery study includes data from 2014 to 2025 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.

Check complete table of contents with list of table and figures @

