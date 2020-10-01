UK Living Room Furniture Market Report- Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity | DFS, IKEA, ScS, Sofology

ReportsnReports added Latest UK Living Room Furniture Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine UK Living Room Furniture Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. UK Living Room Furniture Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2303297
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
DFS
IKEA
ScS
Sofology
Oak Furniture Land
Harveys
Made.com
Furniture Village
UK Living Room Furniture Market Report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the living room furniture market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on upholstery, living room storage and other living room furniture. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK living room furniture survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
Scope of this Report-
– Living room furniture is set to recover in 2019 after a tough 2018, when weak consumer confidence and spending power discouraged shoppers from making big ticket purchases, especially within upholstery.
– Previous declines in upholstery were counterbalanced to an extent by growth within other living room furniture, especially storage as shoppers aimed to make their homes more organised, with it being cited as the third largest purchase motivator.
– Among the retailers, IKEA and Sofology have been the main winners with the latter benefitting from its increased buying scale since being acquired by DFS.
– The winners over the next five years will be the retailers which better integrate online with its physical stores as the customer decision journey becomes increasingly multichannel.
Reasons to buy this Report-
– Discover how the customer purchasing journey for living room furniture has evolved and what steps need to be taken for retailers to capitalise on these changes.
– Identify areas where the leading living room furniture specialists are struggling
– Detect what areas have become more important to living room furniture shoppers and what encourages them to purchase in the first place.
Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2303297
Table of Contents
ISSUES AND STRATEGIES
Main issues in living room furniture:
The Marie Kondo effect is driving demand for storage
Use of new technology is changing how customers shop
Amazon enters the market launching its own-brand furniture in 2019
Stores remain important when buying living room furniture
THE MARKET
The sector at a glance
Overall sector size and growth
Sector size and growth: Armchairs & Settees
Sector size and growth: Suites
Sector size and growth: Modular Sofas
Sector size and growth: Sofabeds
Sector size and growth: Pouffees and Footstools
Sector size and growth: Storage
Sector size and growth: Living room tables
Sector size and growth: Other living room seating
Online dynamics
Channels of distribution
THE RETAILERS
Retailer prospects
Market shares
Retailer profiles
DFS
IKEA
ScS
Sofology
Oak Furniture Land
Harveys
Made.com
THE CONSUMER
Headlines
Net agreement statements
Research process
Penetration and profiles
Average spend
Purchase motivation
Price/ quality concerns
Retailer usage
Considered and used conversion
Channel usage
Drivers of retailer choice
METHODOLOGY
What is included
Market sizing