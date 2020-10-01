New Study: Bioinsecticides Market by Organism Type (Bacteria Thuringiensis, Beauveria Bassiana, and Metarhizium Anisopliae)

Bioinsecticides Industry 2020 Market Research Report” A new report added by ReportsnReports.com to its research database. Bioinsecticides Market is segmented by Regions/Countries. All the key market aspects that influence the Bioinsecticides market currently and will have an impact on it have been assessed and propounded in the Bioinsecticides market research status and development trends reviewed in the new report.

The Global Bioinsecticides Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from an estimated value of USD 2.2 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2025. This report spread across 193 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 104 tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Bioinsecticides Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

BayerAG (Germany)

Marrone Bio Innovation (US)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Nufarm (Australia)

Som Phytopharma India Ltd (India)

Camson Biotechnologies Ltd (India)

BioWorks Inc. (US)

Valent Biosciences (US)

Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)

Valent Biosciences LLC (US)

International Panaacea Ltd (India)

Futureco Bioscience S.A.

BioSafe Systems, LLC. (US)

Vestaron Corporation (US)

Kan Biosys (India)

SDS Biotech K.K(Japan)

KilPest India Ltd (India

Certis US LLC (US)

Biobest Group NV (Belgium)

“The baculovirus market to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Baculovirus is projected to be the fastest-growing market among other organisms.Increased insect pest attack has been affecting the of the greenhouse cash crops,which accounts for a huge loss for farmers. Invasive pests such as Tuta absoluta have resulted in great loss in many European regions, which has been efficiently controlled using baculovirus.

“The liquid formulation bioinsecticides market to be the largest and faster-growing among formulations segment for the forecast period.”

Liquid formulations are estimated to account for the larger market share in the forecast period.The ease of application and transportation are the key drivers for the growth of the liquid formulations segment.Farmers have been using it from many years, as it is easy and safe to handle in comparison with dry formulation.

Competitive Landscape of Bioinsecticides Market:

1 Overview

2 Company Ranking

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Expansions & Investments

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Agreements & Collaborations

