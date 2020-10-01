Trending Now-Optical Sorter Market by Type (Camera, Laser, NIR Sorter, and Hyperspectral Camera & Combined Sorters)

Optical Sorter Industry 2020 Market Research Report” A new report added by ReportsnReports.com to its research database. Optical Sorter Market is segmented by Regions/Countries. All the key market aspects that influence the Optical Sorter market currently and will have an impact on it have been assessed and propounded in the Optical Sorter market research status and development trends reviewed in the new report.

The Optical Sorter Market is expected to be worth USD 1.63 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2017 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Optical Sorter Market:

TOMRA (Norway)

Buhler (Switzerland)

Key Technology (US)

Binder (Austria)

Satake (US)

Allgaier Werke (Germany)

Cimbria (Denmark)

CP Manufacturing (US)

GREEFA (Netherlands)

NEWTEC (Denmark)

National Recovery Technologies (US)

Pellenc ST (France)

Raytec Vision (Italy)

Sesotec (Germany)

STEINERT (Germany

The market for hyperspectral cameras and combined sorters is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023.This technology increases FM and/or EVM removal, often achieving efficiency with very low false reject rates. Hence, hyperspectral and combined sorters are expected to create opportunities in food and recycling applications in the coming years.

The optical sorter market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023.In APAC, industries are focusing on automation to increase productivity and quality. Growing automation in the application areas of the market is also expected to create demand for optical sorters in this region. Other concerns supporting the adoption of automation in APAC countries include labor shortage and increasing labor costs.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

