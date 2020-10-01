Latest Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences- Market Report Detailed Analysis (2020-2025): 3M, Cerner, Nuance, Health Fidelity, Dolbey, Microsoft, IBM and Others.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry 2020 Market Research Report” A new report added by ReportsnReports.com to its research database. Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market is segmented by Regions/Countries. All the key market aspects that influence the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences market currently and will have an impact on it have been assessed and propounded in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences market research status and development trends reviewed in the new report.

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market:

3M (US)

Cerner (US)

Nuance (US)

Health Fidelity (US)

Dolbey (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

Apixio (US)

Averbis (Germany)

Linguamatics (UK)

Clinithink (Georgia)

Wave Health Technologies (Georgia)

Inovalon (US)

Lexalytics (US)

Most vendors in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market offer cloud-based NLP solutions to maximize profits and automate the equipment maintenance process, effectively. The adoption of cloud-based NLP solutions is expected to grow, owing to benefits, such as easy maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness, agility, flexibility, scalability, and effective management of these solutions.

The NLP in healthcare and life sciences market by application is segmented into six categories: Interactive Voice Response (IVR), pattern and image recognition, auto coding, classification and categorization, text and speech analytics, and others (information extraction and report generation).

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology



