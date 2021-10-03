Mussel Oil Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends And Its Emerging Opportunities 2026

Global mussel oil market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This report includes the data of base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand for supplements which have rich source of dietary fibers and increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle are the factor for the market growth.

Global Mussel Oil Market By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacy, Online, Others), Product (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), Application (Processed Food, Beauty & Cosmetics, Biopharmaceutical, Dietary Supplements, Pet Food & Veterinary), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Mussel Oil Market

Mussel oil is a supplement that is extracted from the green-lipped mussel. They are also rich in proteins, omega 3 fatty acid, vitamin B12, iodine, and magnesium which are helpful in curing the bone deficiencies and also enhance the bone health. They are also widely used for the treatment of respiratory problems such as asthma. These products are widely used in application such as processed food, beauty & cosmetics, pet food & veterinary and dietary supplements.

Market Drivers:

Increased usage of mussel oil for treatment of asthma, cancer, and ADHD disorder will uplift the growth of the market

Rising aquaculture activities will also enhance the market growth

It has the ability to provide pain relief and also soothes muscular tissues which will also accelerate their demand in the market

Rising social media platform and e-commerce websites will drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing vegan population around the globe will hamper the market growth

Rising incidence of skin allergy form the consumption of sea food will obstructs the growth of the market

Easy availability of product substitutes will restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Kiwi, Inc announced that they are going to expand their reach in China with their anti –inflammatory phospholipid oil. This new product is extracted from the green lipped mussel oil by using supercritical co2 method. It has the ability cures many joint problems and arthritis. They combine green lipped mussel oil with extra virgin oil that are rich in vitamin, C and E and omega 3 & omega 6 fatty acid. They maintain the level of normal heart rate by restricting the leukotriene and cyclooxygenase activity

In May 2017, Waitaki Bio announced that they are going to expand their production of Prena TEC green lipped mussel oil. The expansion developed ActiPhen freeze-dried kiwifruit powder for digestive health and CassiPure anthocyanin-rich blackcurrant extract for eye health, memory, and immune aid. Prena TEC green lipped mussel oil is the highly rich in omega 3 fatty acid and phospholipid. It results in the rising processing capacity and the development of new extraction technology which caters health concern as the prime responsibility

Global mussel oil market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mussel oil market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

