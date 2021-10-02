Trending: Tortilla Chips Market Outlook- Growth Factors, Analysis, Global Market Size, Investment Share, Future Scope, Demand And Industry Forecast From 2020 To 2027

Global tortilla chips market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the

Global Tortilla Chips Market By Nature (Organic, Conventional), Source (Wheat, Corn), Product (Masa Flour-Based Tortilla Chips, Cooked Corn-Based Tortilla Chips, Industrial Corn Flour-Based Tortilla Chips, Others), Cooking Type (Baked, Fried), Sales Channel (Store-Based Retailing, Non-Store Retailing), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Tortilla Chips Market

Tortilla chips are snack food products generally produced from corn, maize or wheat flour. These chips are majorly produced in a triangular shape and are either fried or baked before their consumption. These chips originate from Mexico and are highly popular as packed chips and snacks. These chips are flavoured with a variety of different ingredients to provide consumers with a variety of alternatives.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of snack-based meals from various regions due to their low-cost is expected to foster growth of the market

Availability of these chips in various flavours and different variants also acts as a market driver

Increased consumption for organic and gluten-free chips will boost the growth of the market in the forecast period

Changes in lifestyle of individuals resulting in high-pressure professional life is enhancing the consumption of on-the-go products or ready-to-eat meals; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Vulnerable nature of raw material prices is hindering the growth of the market

Threats of substitutes and new entrants in the market will also impede the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Truco Enterprises LP exhibited their expanded product range of “On The Border” product portfolio including “On The Border Taste of Tajin Hot ‘N Spicy Tortilla Chips”, “On The Border Organic Purple Café Style Tortilla Chips” and “On The Border Organic Blue Tortilla Rounds Chips”. The products were exhibited at “2019 Sweet & Snacks Expo” held in Chicago, United States from May 21-23, 2019

In January 2017, Hain Celestial announced the launch of two new variants for its “Garden of Eatin’” product brand. The products are organic corn tortilla chips presently flavoured with farmhouse cheddar, paprika, ranch, buttermilk, onion and garlic. Both variants have been produced with non-GMO ingredients and are gluten-free

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tortilla chips market are MEXICAN CORN PRODUCTS INC.; Kellogg Co.; Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG; Hain Celestial; Cornitos; Fireworks Foods; Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V.; Amplify Snack Brands; Truco Enterprises LP; PepsiCo, Inc.; GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V; Aranda’s Tortilla Company Inc.; Super-Mex Foods; Grupo Bimbo; Lafortaleza Products; Herr Foods Inc.; Trader Joe’s; Utz Quality Foods; El Milagro, Inc.; Xochitl Chips & Salsa among others.

Global tortilla chips market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tortilla chips market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

