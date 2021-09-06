Trending: Generate Huge profit due to COVID-19 in Over The Top Market

According to a report by Research Dive, the global over-the-top market is estimated to garner $438.5 billion at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The all-inclusive report provides a brief summary on the current scenario of the market including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during and post the pandemic era. The report also offers the market figures which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time market.

Factor Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report discloses real-time CAGR recorded by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the over-the-top market has earned a CAGR of 19.1% during the last few months of crisis, while the pre-COVID-19 estimation was only 16.7%. Rapid growth in demand for live streaming channels along with continuous developments in OTT cloud based services are the prime attributor of the market growth.

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

The comprehensive report states that the real-time market size has surpassed the pre-Covid-19 approximations. The real-time market size has garnered a revenue of $155.6 billion, while it was estimated to reach to $151.5 billion as per the previous analysis. Most of the digital media and broadcasting service business are trying to create novel platforms for their users that allow to download various types of content including music, videos and other content due to growing number of online customers and consequently increasing adoption of OTT services. This is one of the main reason behind the growth of the market.

Post Pandemic Insights

The report asserts that the global over-the-top market will continue to growth even after the pandemic. The leading players of the market are focusing on R&D, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations so that the market sustains the post-pandemic competition.

