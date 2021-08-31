MIDDLE OFFICE OUTSOURCING MARKET IS ANTICIPATED TO GROW AT A STRONG CAGR BY 2027 || GBST, GENPACT, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO., ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND MORE

Middle office outsourcing market is expected to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on middle office outsourcing market provides analysis and insights regarding the factor such as rising demand of office solutions in various industries.

Middle office outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of offering and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Middle office outsourcing market on the basis of offering has been segmented as portfolio management, trade management and others.

Middle office outsourcing has also been segmented on the basis of component into investment banking and management, broker- dealers, stock exchanges and others.

The major players covered in the middle office outsourcing market report are Accenture, BNP Paribas Securities Services, Citigroup Inc., GBST, Genpact, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Royal Bank of Canada, SS&C Technologies, Inc., State Street Corporation, THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION, Adepa Global Services S.A, Brown Brothers Harriman, CACEIS, HedgeGuard, Northern Trust Corporation, State Street Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Middle Office Outsourcing Market Country Level Analysis

Middle office outsourcing market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, offering and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the middle office outsourcing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the middle office outsourcing market due to the increasing growth of financial service sector as well as technological innovations in this region while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the adoption of ecological technical solutions along with provision of services to their customer.

