Demand Analysis: How COVID-19 affect the growth of 5G Infrastructure Market

Market Insights Before and After COVID-19 Pandemic:

Research Dive has added a meticulous report on the global 5G infrastructure market to its repository. The report puts forth the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on industry growth. Before the outburst of the pandemic, the market was expected to rise at 68.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. However, the sudden upsurge of the COVID-19 pandemic has obstructed the market growth to a certain extent in 2020. Market analysts have estimated that the market will grow with a CAGR of 69.4% after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the market is witnessing a decline in the growth rate due to postponement of the 5G spectrum and rollout plans owing to the chaos created during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Market Circumstances amidst COVID-19 Pandemic:

The global 5G infrastructure market was projected to register a revenue of $2,147.3 million in 2020. However, in the current situation, i.e., in 2020, the market size has shrunk to $1,993.9 million. The key reason for the decline in the revenue of the 5G infrastructure market is the unavailability of the 5G equipped mobile devices, the slowdown of mobile manufacturing companies, and postponement of the 5G spectrum and rollout plans due to the implementation of lockdown in several COVID-19 infected countries.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government has put on hold the 5G spectrum auction. Such decisions taken by the government and telecom authorities are projected to obstruct the market growth during the pandemic period.

Post COVID-19 Scenario of the Market:

As per experts, the global 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to recuperate from the incurred losses by the first or second quarter of 2023. This is mainly owing to an increase in the demand for high-speed internet services by end-use industries and media and entertainment platforms in the coming years. Moreover, increasing technological advancements and growing adoption of 5G technology across various sectors are expected to unlock rewarding opportunities and boost market growth in the coming years.

