Iran Payments Landscape Market Report- Size, Growth By Top Companies, Forecast Analysis | Tejarat Bank, Bank Saderat Iran

– To increase the adoption of credit cards, the Iranian government has undertaken several initiatives. For instance, in May 2017 the central bank introduced a scheme called Yarakart. Under the scheme, banks are required to issue credit cards for low-income individuals, providing an alternative to bank loans. The card is only issued to individuals who are eligible to receive government subsidies, which also acts as collateral. In September 2016 the central bank started allowing domestic financial institutions to issue credit cards in three variants with predefined credit limits: Bronze with a credit limit of IRR100m ($2,381.21), Silver with a IRR300m ($7,143.63) limit, and Gold with a IRR500m ($11,906.05) limit. Extending this concept, in April 2018 the government announced a new scheme in which credit cards are offered at a lower interest rate when the card is used to purchase domestic products. The aim of this scheme is to boost consumption of local products.

– Iranian banks are downsizing their branch networks to reduce operational costs, instead focusing on alternative channels to offer banking and payment services such as banking kiosks. In June 2017, Bank Mellant installed 500 new non-cash banking terminals in addition to its existing fleet of 2,000. These kiosks provide a range of services including fund transfers, installment payments, utility bill payments, donations, and viewing account balances and statements.

– The Central Bank of Iran – in association with Shaparak – launched a nationwide NFC-based system in May 2017 in an attempt to increase mobile payment uptake. Named Tap-and-Go, the service enables users to make contactless payments of up to IRR200,000 ($4.76) at merchant stores using NFC-enabled mobile devices. Users can scan and add their payment cards to their mobile banking apps and use them for contactless payments.

