Consumer mHealth Market – Know Target Segments by End-user & Product Type That are Hot Again

Growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing penetration of smartphones and internet connections will help to boost global consumer mhealth market in the forecasted period. Consumer mHealth is the practice of medicine and consumer health by using mobile devices. The consumer mHealth uses mobile and wireless technologies to generate data on a person’s daily environment, biology, and physiology.

Key players in the global Consumer mHealth market

Vodafone Limited, Apple, Inc. (United States), NTT Docomo, Inc. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Corporation (South Korea), AT&T Services, Inc. (United States), Healthdirect Australia (Australia), mQure Health Pvt. Ltd. (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (United States), Qualcomm Inc. (United States) and Airstrip Technologies (United States)



Market Drivers

Rising Use of Mobile phones, Tablets, Smart Phones and other Mobile Platform

Robust Penetration of 4G and 5G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services

Market Trend

Advancement in Technology of Connected Devices and mHealth App with Rise in use of Wearable Health Technology

Remote monitoring and Growing Focus on Consumer- Centric Mobility Solutions

Restraints

Rising incidences of Technological Risk

Lack of guidance from Physicians while Selecting Apps

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of mHealth Solutions

Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Disorders

Challenges

Patent Protection for mHealth Devices and Applications

Lack of Data Security Giving Rise to Concerns Regarding Data Theft and Healthcare Fraud

The Global Consumer mHealth Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Blood Glucose Meters, Blood Pressure Monitors, Neurological Monitoring Devices, ECG Monitors, Others), Participants Type (Mobile Operators, Healthcare Providers, Content Players, Device Vendors, Foundations and Governments), Service (Diagnosis Services, Monitoring Services, Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services, Others)



