Antivirus Software Package Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Microsoft, Symantec, McAfee, Avira

An antivirus scans a computer system and mobile device memory, system files, and operating system (OS) using heuristic detection methods, signature-based detection methods, real-time scanning, and rootkit detection to prevent computers and mobile devices from being infected with malware and any other viruses. Malware is software that loads on the computer and mobile devices through the Internet or while downloading unauthorized applications. Increasing the number of partnerships between smartphone manufacturers, computer manufacturers, laptop manufacturers, and telecom services providers are responsible for driving the antivirus software package market. Additionally, rapidly increase in number of internet users globally demands the antivirus software. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Number of Internet User and Increasing Number of Smart Phone, Laptop, and Desktop users.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Antivirus Software Package Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Antivirus Software Package Forecast till 2025*.

Relevant features of the study that are being offered with major highlights from the report :

1) How Impact of COVID-19 / Economic Slowdown in 2020 is considered in the Estimates of Study?

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Antivirus Software Package Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

2) What companies are profiled in latest version? Can list of players be customize based on regional geographies or targeted areas

Considering heat map analysis and based on market buzz or voice the profiled list of companies in the report are "Avast Software s.r.o (Czechia), Microsoft Corporation (United States), AVG Technologies (United States), Avira (Germany), McAfee (United States), Symantec (United States), BullGuard (Denmark), Comodo Group (United States), Dr. Web (Russia), Emsisoft (United States), ESET North America (United States), Fortinet (United States), F-Secure (Malaysia) and Kaspersky Lab (Russia)".

** List of companies covered may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger & Acquisition Activity etc. based on the difficulty of survey since data availability needs to be confirmed by research team especially in case of privately held company.

3) Can Market be broken down by different set of application and types?

Additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability, feasibility and depending upon timeline and toughness of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be prepared before making any final confirmation.

** An additional country of your interest can be included at no added cost feasibility test would be conducted by Analyst team of AMA based on the requirement shared and accordingly deliverable time will also be disclosed.

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Internet User

Increasing Number of Smart Phone, Laptop, and Desktop users

Market Trend

Viruses can Destroy, Erase, and Corrupt Important Data of Organizations Results in Adoption of Antivirus Software to Protect Data

Increasing Digitalization Across Globe

Restraints

Antivirus software Reduces the Speed of the Operating System

To comprehend Global Antivirus Software Package market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Antivirus Software Package market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Antivirus Software Package Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Antivirus Software Package Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Antivirus Software Package Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Antivirus Software Package Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Antivirus Software Package Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Premium Antivirus Software, Advanced Antivirus Software, Basic Antivirus Software), Price Range (Premium, Medium, Low Range), Device Type (Laptops, Desktops, Smart Mobile Phones, Tablets), End User Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others))

5.1 Global Antivirus Software Package Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Antivirus Software Package Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Antivirus Software Package Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Antivirus Software Package Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Antivirus Software Package Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2025

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

