Unlock Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Study by Key Business Segments

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is a rigid and lightweight insulation material with various properties such as shock absorption, resistance to humidity, resistance to compression, retention to vitamin C, hygienic, and resistance to chemicals. It finds applications in the automotive, furnishing, packaging, and construction industry. he market is anticipated to grow substantially during the forecast period owing to a growing packaging industry in the developed economies. Additionally, recent technological advancements and product developments have provided a major thrust to the market’s growth.

Relevant features of the study that are being offered with major highlights from the report :

Considering heat map analysis and based on market buzz or voice the profiled list of companies in the report are “Wuxi Xingda (China), Synthos (Poland), BASF (Germany), Total (France), SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF (Austria), The Ravago Group (Belgium), Alpek (Mexico), VERSALIS (Italy), Nova Chemicals (United States), Flint Hills Resources (United States) and PJSC SIBUR HOLDING (Russia)”. Yes, further list of players can also be customized as per your requirement keeping in mind your areas of interest and adding local emerging players and leaders from targeted geography.

Market Trend

Advantage Over Competitive Materials

Upsurging Construction and Packaging Industries in Developing Countries

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand due to Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) is employed in a major pharmaceutical industry application of cold chain packaging as it ensures product safety

Opportunities

Polystyrene Products Can Be Recycled Easily

Restraints

Volatility in Crude Oil Prices

Availability of High-Performance Substitutes

China’s Slowing Economy

Challenges

Increasing Preference for Molded Pulp Packaging

Ban on EPS in Major Economies

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (White, Grey, Black), Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Offline Sales Channel), End User (Packaging, Domestic Appliances, Consumer Electronics, Building & Construction, Medical, Others))

5.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

