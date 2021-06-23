Covid-19 Impact on Battery Enclosure Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Battery Enclosure

Battery enclosure is a box designed to protect batteries from harsh weather conditions and battery mishaps. Battery enclosure can be designed for indoor or outdoor usage. It may also include room for electronics such as battery management systems.

Battery enclosure is one of the vital components of off-grid systems. These enclosures protect batteries from rough environment conditions and other adverse impacts that may damage the batteries. They also help maintain temperature.

Battery enclosure is selected depending upon the application and requirements. Features and functions of these enclosures differ depending on the location and needs of the system.

Battery enclosures are widely used in the renewable energy sector to provide batteries with proper protection. They also help lower external impacts.

The quality of protection offered by battery enclosures is measured by two common methods: ingress protection (IP) rating and the National Electric Manufacturers Association’s (NEMA) rating

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77759

Key Drivers of Global Battery Enclosure Market

Demand for battery enclosures has been increasing across the globe owing to high production of electric vehicles and rise in investment in renewable energy

Demand for battery enclosures is anticipated to rise in the marine sector in order to extend the battery life, and reduce sulfation issues and corrosion related issues

Key Development

In 2019, Novelis Aluminum developed the world’s first aluminum sheet battery enclosure. The enclosure is built with Novelis Advanz aluminum products and is up to 50% lighter than an equivalent steel design at substantially lower weight. The enclosure accommodates all types of battery cells and is designed particularly for battery electric vehicles with larger power packs such as pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and crossovers.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oil–gas-epc-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-64-7-bn-by-2027-growth-in-ep-in-oil-and-gas-industry-boosting-growth-states-transparency-market-research-301005816.html

Europe Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Battery Enclosure Market

Based on region, the global battery enclosure market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global battery enclosure market during the forecast period, as the region has large installed base of renewable energy and electric vehicles. Rise in stringent environmental norms is also anticipated to boost the demand for batteries in power storage applications.

North America is projected to account for vital share of the global battery enclosure market, owing to the presence of large number of EVs and smart devices in the region

Asia Pacific is estimated to be a highly attractive region of the global battery enclosure market during the forecast period. Increase in investments in the renewable sector is likely to boost the demand for batteries in energy storage systems. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and India are shifting to electric vehicles in order to reduce the pollution levels. Demand for consumer electronics and smart devices has been increasing in these countries. This is also expected to boost the battery enclosure market in Asia Pacific.

The battery enclosure market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is estimated to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period, owing to the rising investments in the renewable energy sector in these regions

Request for Discount on This Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=77759

Key Players Operating in the Market

Leading players operating in the global battery enclosure market include:

Koley Solar Electricals and Mechanicals.

Bison Profab.

Giant Reinforced Plastic Industries

Hudson Technologies.

Ameresco Solar

Storage Battery Systems, LLC

KDM Steel

KMK METAL FABRICATORS, INC.

Mier Products, Inc.

Global Battery Enclosure Market: Research Scope

Global Battery Enclosure Market, by Material Type

Stainless Steel

Fiberglass

Plastic

Aluminum

Others

Global Battery Enclosure Market, by Application

Indoors

Outdoors

Global Battery Enclosure Market, by Installation

Free Standing

Portable

Wall/Pole Mounted

Global Battery Enclosure Market, by Battery Type

Absorbent Glass Mat

Nickel Cadmium

Lead Acid

Others

Global Battery Enclosure Market, by End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Marine

Renewable

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Mining

Others

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77759