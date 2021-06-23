Covid-19 Impact on Battery Enclosure Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Battery Enclosure
- Battery enclosure is a box designed to protect batteries from harsh weather conditions and battery mishaps. Battery enclosure can be designed for indoor or outdoor usage. It may also include room for electronics such as battery management systems.
- Battery enclosure is one of the vital components of off-grid systems. These enclosures protect batteries from rough environment conditions and other adverse impacts that may damage the batteries. They also help maintain temperature.
- Battery enclosure is selected depending upon the application and requirements. Features and functions of these enclosures differ depending on the location and needs of the system.
- Battery enclosures are widely used in the renewable energy sector to provide batteries with proper protection. They also help lower external impacts.
- The quality of protection offered by battery enclosures is measured by two common methods: ingress protection (IP) rating and the National Electric Manufacturers Association’s (NEMA) rating
Key Drivers of Global Battery Enclosure Market
- Demand for battery enclosures has been increasing across the globe owing to high production of electric vehicles and rise in investment in renewable energy
- Demand for battery enclosures is anticipated to rise in the marine sector in order to extend the battery life, and reduce sulfation issues and corrosion related issues
Key Development
- In 2019, Novelis Aluminum developed the world’s first aluminum sheet battery enclosure. The enclosure is built with Novelis Advanz aluminum products and is up to 50% lighter than an equivalent steel design at substantially lower weight. The enclosure accommodates all types of battery cells and is designed particularly for battery electric vehicles with larger power packs such as pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and crossovers.
Europe Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Battery Enclosure Market
- Based on region, the global battery enclosure market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- Europe is anticipated to dominate the global battery enclosure market during the forecast period, as the region has large installed base of renewable energy and electric vehicles. Rise in stringent environmental norms is also anticipated to boost the demand for batteries in power storage applications.
- North America is projected to account for vital share of the global battery enclosure market, owing to the presence of large number of EVs and smart devices in the region
- Asia Pacific is estimated to be a highly attractive region of the global battery enclosure market during the forecast period. Increase in investments in the renewable sector is likely to boost the demand for batteries in energy storage systems. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and India are shifting to electric vehicles in order to reduce the pollution levels. Demand for consumer electronics and smart devices has been increasing in these countries. This is also expected to boost the battery enclosure market in Asia Pacific.
- The battery enclosure market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is estimated to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period, owing to the rising investments in the renewable energy sector in these regions
Key Players Operating in the Market
Leading players operating in the global battery enclosure market include:
- Koley Solar Electricals and Mechanicals.
- Bison Profab.
- Giant Reinforced Plastic Industries
- Hudson Technologies.
- Ameresco Solar
- Storage Battery Systems, LLC
- KDM Steel
- KMK METAL FABRICATORS, INC.
- Mier Products, Inc.
Global Battery Enclosure Market: Research Scope
Global Battery Enclosure Market, by Material Type
- Stainless Steel
- Fiberglass
- Plastic
- Aluminum
- Others
Global Battery Enclosure Market, by Application
- Indoors
- Outdoors
Global Battery Enclosure Market, by Installation
- Free Standing
- Portable
- Wall/Pole Mounted
Global Battery Enclosure Market, by Battery Type
- Absorbent Glass Mat
- Nickel Cadmium
- Lead Acid
- Others
Global Battery Enclosure Market, by End-use Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Automotive
- Marine
- Renewable
- Chemical
- Petrochemicals
- Food & Beverages
- Mining
- Others
