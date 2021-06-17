Wheelchair Market by size, share, development, industry growth and demand forecast to 2024

A Wheelchair is a medical device that is designed to provide mobility among people with limited or no ambulatory without assistant. Wheelchairs are propelled wither manually or through automated systems and assist people in becoming more independent. Physical disabilities in children and adults are rapidly increasing worldwide. It proves that the aging populaces are likely to be affected the most by mobility disorders. This, in turn, would propel the Wheelchair Market growth during the forecast period.

Developments in wheelchair technology, such as launch of electric wheelchairs & wheelchairs proficient in medical emergency cases as well as monitor a patient’s health, are among factors driving the market. According to Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 65 million of people worldwide demand advanced wheelchairs. Growing popularity of wheelchairs with advanced features and technology due to increasing number of patients is driving the market.

A wheelchair is a chair fitted with wheels that are used as a means of transport by individuals who are unable to walk due to illnesses, diseases, or disabilities. Wheelchairs are primarily used by the differently abled and geriatric population worldwide. Hence the increasing geriatric population ultimately has a positive impact on global wheelchair market growth. The rising geriatric population and the increasing popularity of Paralympic games are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, the high cost of electric wheelchair products is projected to hamper market growth.

Top Leading Companies: –

Invacare Corporation

Sunrise Medical

Meyra

Drive Medical Limited

Ottobock

Permobil

GF Health Products

Medline Industries Inc

Sizewise Rentals LLC

Pride Mobility Products Corp

etc.

Type Segment –

Power Wheelchair

Manual Wheelchair

Pediatric Wheelchair

By Region Segment –

North America : US, Canada, Mexico

: US, Canada, Mexico APAC : China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam)

: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) Europe : Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech, Russia

: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech, Russia South America : Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru

: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru MEA: South Africa, GCC, Egypt, Turkey

Global key and local players information including SWOT analysis, company’s financial figures, Wheelchair data of each company are covered.

Powerful market analysis tools used in the report include: Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, drivers and restraints, opportunities and threatens.

