Wheelchair Market by size, share, development, industry growth and demand forecast to 2024

A Wheelchair is a medical device that is designed to provide mobility among people with limited or no ambulatory without assistant. Wheelchairs are propelled wither manually or through automated systems and assist people in becoming more independent. Physical disabilities in children and adults are rapidly increasing worldwide. It proves that the aging populaces are likely to be affected the most by mobility disorders. This, in turn, would propel the Wheelchair Market growth during the forecast period.
Developments in wheelchair technology, such as launch of electric wheelchairs & wheelchairs proficient in medical emergency cases as well as monitor a patient’s health, are among factors driving the market. According to Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 65 million of people worldwide demand advanced wheelchairs. Growing popularity of wheelchairs with advanced features and technology due to increasing number of patients is driving the market.
A wheelchair is a chair fitted with wheels that are used as a means of transport by individuals who are unable to walk due to illnesses, diseases, or disabilities. Wheelchairs are primarily used by the differently abled and geriatric population worldwide. Hence the increasing geriatric population ultimately has a positive impact on global wheelchair market growth. The rising geriatric population and the increasing popularity of Paralympic games are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, the high cost of electric wheelchair products is projected to hamper market growth.
Top Leading Companies: –
- Invacare Corporation
- Sunrise Medical
- Meyra
- Drive Medical Limited
- Ottobock
- Permobil
- GF Health Products
- Medline Industries Inc
- Sizewise Rentals LLC
- Pride Mobility Products Corp
etc.
Type Segment –
- Power Wheelchair
- Manual Wheelchair
- Pediatric Wheelchair
By Region Segment –
- North America: US, Canada, Mexico
- APAC: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam)
- Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech, Russia
- South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru
- MEA: South Africa, GCC, Egypt, Turkey
Global key and local players information including SWOT analysis, company’s financial figures, Wheelchair data of each company are covered.
Powerful market analysis tools used in the report include: Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, drivers and restraints, opportunities and threatens.
Table of Contents –
- Abbreviation & Acronyms
- Key Points
- Status of Wheelchair Industry
- Industry Chain of Wheelchair Industry
- 2014-2024 Global Wheelchair Market
- 2014-2024 Global Key Regions Wheelchair Market
- Trends and Dynamics of Wheelchair
- Analysis of Main Players
List of Tables –
Table Global Key Regions Wheelchair Market Share List
Table Main Applications of Wheelchair List
Table Global Wheelchair Players Market Share List 2018
Table Main Technology of Wheelchair Industry
Table Main Players of Wheelchair Industry
Table Main Raw Materials Suppliers List
Table Key End Users List
