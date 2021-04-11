Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2025

Global Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market: Snapshot

The world drug and gene delivery devices market is projected to be strengthened by the efforts taken to widen the bioavailability of drugs at target sites and improve patient convenience while formulating dosage forms. The drug and gene delivery devices industry could gain a bolstered growth in demand on the back of the advent of subdermal implants and other advanced drug delivery systems available in various arrangements such as patches and rings. The fruition of drug delivery systems could be credited to altering preferences by both healthcare professionals and patients.

Some of the prominent advancements in the world drug and gene delivery devices market include the emergence of novel pulmonary instruments such as adaptive aerosol delivery (AAD) and Smartcard. The accessibility to sophisticated implants in customized sizes and shapes, inception of auto-injectors, and advent of biopharmaceutical classification systems (BCS) class II drug in oral dosage forms are anticipated to be other factors contributing toward the growth of drug and gene delivery devices.

According to an insight of the world drug and gene delivery devices market, ‘in situ’ could account for a larger share since most drugs currently approved are studied to act by the method. In situ is prophesied to be a faster growing market for drug and gene delivery devices because of the factor of performance ease. Another market, viral vector, could bring in ample of opportunities in the drug and gene delivery devices industry. This is estimated to take shape due to an over 60.0% of ongoing clinical gene therapy trials being dependent on viral vectors for transfection.

Global Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market: Overview

The changing preferences of physicians and patients in administration of medicines has been the primary growth driver for the global drug and gene delivery devices market. The increasing efforts to minimize the incidences of bacterial diseases, viral diseases, and developing novel ways of managing health conditions such as diabetes are have been the powerful factors determining the trajectory of the global market. Over the years, the global market has also benefited by the tremendous growth in gene therapy that has introduced treatment for a wide range of diseases. The global market is being driven by the introduction of auto-injectors, adoption of advanced implants, and development of advanced devices that have revolutionized drug and gene delivery.

Global Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market: Trends and Drivers

The various routes of administration available in the global market are ocular, injectable, transdermal, nasal, topical, oral, and inhalation. Of these, the oral segment held the largest share in the global market and is anticipated to continue its stance in the coming years. The ease and convenience of packing a prescribed dosage in an oral medication in the key growth driver for this segment. In the coming years, players are expected to focus on potency, safety, and quality of biotechnology agents.

A rising pool of geriatrics, increasing number of diabetics, and technological advancements have also had a positive impact on the global market in recent years. The remarkable improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in developing economies has also been critical to the soaring earnings of the global drug and gene delivery devices market.

Global Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global drug and gene delivery devices market is spread over Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report indicates that North America held a significant share in the global market and is expected show its dominance in the coming years. The well-established healthcare infrastructure, excellent funds for research and development activities pertaining to drug and gene delivery devices in the U.S., and increasing rate of diagnoses and awareness amongst patients are the pillars of the North America market. The strong foothold of North America drug and gene delivery devices market will also be attributable to the adoption of technology in the region.

The report also points out that Asia Pacific will be the next big regional market in the overall market. The rise of Asia Pacific drug and gene delivery devices market will be due to the presence of several foreign players in the region, the emergence of medical tourism industry, and vast untapped market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The important players leading the way are Johnson and Johnson Private Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Pfizer, Inc. Most of these companies are making significant investments to develop improved products in order to meet the ever-changing needs of the patients.

