Telecom Power System Market In-Depth Analysis & Forecast 2017-2025

Telecom Power System Market: Overview

Power systems used in the telecommunications sector in installations to control, monitor, and measure the power flow across networks are referred to as telecom power systems. These systems are built by combining smaller systems such as distributors, converters, backup systems, and controllers.

The global market for telecom power systems is slated to register strong growth over the course of the forecast period, driven by the rising penetration of telecom towers not just in high-density metropolitan areas but even off-grid and rural areas.

Telecom Power System Market: Key Trends

One of the factors responsible for the growth of the global telecom power systems market is the ongoing deployment of small cell power systems for long-term evolution (LTE) networks. Owing to an exponential rise in mobile data traffic, telecom operators are forced to expand their coverage area through wireless networks in urban as well as rural areas.

Another factor driving the uptake of telecom power systems is the rising adoption of hybrid systems. This can be attributed to the benefits of cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency presented by hybrid power systems. The growing shift toward renewable energy sources is a trend that is sure to have a big impact on the telecom power systems market. On the flip side, though, environmental concerns arising from the high usage of diesel for powering telecom infrastructure is likely to present a major challenge to those in the market.

Telecom Power System Market: Market Potential

Huawei has earned a name for itself for itself based on its line of trailblazing DC power products, which have enabled users save maintenance as well as overhead costs. Known to transform the telecom energy sector, the company has been building green and intelligent energy networks in the telecom industry, thereby giving the telecom power systems market a major boost.

Huawei’s product portfolio caters to the needs of end users from wide-ranging and diverse environments. In October 2016, the China-based multinational networking and telecommunications equipment and services company was awarded the contract of building a modular data center campus for the Dubai International Airport. The facilities provided by Huawei through the data center are codenamed DBX and will be used to host the private cloud of the airport.

Telecom Power System Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, Asia Pacific accounts for a major share in the global telecom power systems market. This can be attributed to increasing penetration of global telecom companies in a number of developing nations in the region. Expanding mobile networks, especially 3G and LTE networks, have also contributed toward the growth of the APAC telecom power systems market.

North America is also a key region when it comes to the telecom power systems market. The telecommunication sector here requires cost-effective and increasingly reliable power supply. The competition in this market is immensely high, despite the vendor landscape being quite fragmented. The telecom power systems market in North America is characterized by the presence of global, regional, and domestic vendors, which adds to the overall competition.

Companies mentioned in the report

Schneider Electric, Ascot Industrial S.R.L., Huawei Technologies Co., Myers Power Products, Inc., Eaton, Cummins Power, GE Industrial Solutions, Vertiv Co. (formerly Emerson Network Power), Delta Electronics, and Unipower are some of the prominent players in the global telecom power systems market.

Considering that emerging countries have been presenting incredible growth within the telecom sector, it is no wonder that an increasing number of telcos have been setting up shop in a number of APAC nations. Firms have also been focusing offering telecom power systems with improved features, services, products, functionalities, and quality. The global market is primarily dominated by established players and this proved to be rather challenging for new entrants.

