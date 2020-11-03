ID Card Printers Market Will Generate Massive Revenue In Future – A Comprehensive Study On Key Players

Global ID card printers Market: Overview

The global ID card printers market is projected to witness robust growth during 2018-2026 period. ID card printers is an electronic device which are generally in operation for about 5 to 8 years. These devices are gaining increased popularity as electronic authentication both secures and accumulates essential data for various commercial operation. The process is often autonomous and hence, requires little effort on the part of authorities to run operations. Moreover, it also increases productivity and efficiency with essential checks and balances. There are various types of ID card printers available in the market today. These include double slided card printers, Retransfer Card Printers, and High-Performance Card Printer. Moreover, card printers can be embed various built-in technology for access including Bluetooth, ethernet, USB, biometric, and can be rewritable in nature as well. The growing trends like automation, rising application of biometric security, and adoption of IT solutions across a wide range of sectors are expected to drive growth for the ID card printers market.

Global ID card printers Market: Notable Developments

Kenyan government has announced a compulsory shift for citizen to its national ID system by December. The interior cabinet secretary of Kenya announced that the new bill would require Kenyan citizen to register for the NIIMS in order to get health care, driving license, pay taxes, get a SIM card, or even register a marriage or get a public education. Similarly, Ghana has announced a move to create a key public infrastructure to protect electronic transactions. The country has set aside funds of $4 MN to provide more security and build infrastructure to support electronic transfers in the near future.

HP, a major player in the ID card printers market has issued a new certification for printers used in the healthcare sector. Currently, potential infections and bacterial contamination due to electronic devices is a major concern. According to Center for Disease Control, each year over 1.7 million infections and subsequent 99,000 deaths in hospitals. As electronic equipment is often susceptible to damage to methods of sterilization, it often escapes the vigorous standard expected. However, the new standard will likely provide durability for 10,000 times the current industry-standard for germicidal wipes. This EN/IEC 60601-1-2 certified HP Healthcare Edition printers will help players address a pressing concern in the ID printers market to better cater to the healthcare sector.

Global ID card printers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for electronic security, biometric applications, and influx of supporting infrastructure like 5G are expected to drive growth for the ID card printers market. Growth of advancements in printing technology like 3D printing, rising demand for sectors like healthcare, Telecom, and finance are expected to draw major opportunities for players in the market. Additionally, education sector is also expected to emerge as major venue for growth for players in the ID card printers market. The rising demand for education, specifically for technical education and short-time courses are expected to create new opportunities.

Global ID card printers Market: Geographical Analysis

The global ID card printers market is projected to register highest growth in North America region. The region is home to some of the largest printing companies and continuous to adopt to new technology at a brisk space. Similarly, Europe is expected to witness major gains as EU pushes for electronic infrastructure with the strong backing of legislation and progressive reforms. Moreover, the global ID card printers market is also expected to witness its fastest growth in Asia Pacific. The rising IT infrastructure, emergence of key manufacturing firms in China, and growing demand for electronic security solutions are expected to drive growth for the global ID card printers market.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

