Food Sorting Machines Market: Demand Is Likely To Continue In Future And Is Expected To Grow During The Forecast Period

Growing need for automation in the food processing industry is a major force driving the global food sorting machine market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Transparency Market Research notes here that there are several other factors of growth which are set to contribute to the anticipated growth. Some of these include growing focus on food security and healthful foods. Additionally, rapid urbanization and industrialization, particularly in the developing regions of the world, is propelling the market forward in a major way. Players in the market have a keen focus on innovation and are developing a host of myriad growth strategies that are set to drive the market on a high growth curve over the stated forecast period.

Global Food Sorting Machines Market: Competitive Landscape

Fragmented and competitive vendor landscape of global food sorting machines market is responsible for making it rife with developments that are shaping the way the market would operate in the future. As new players enter the market, as expected for the forecast period, the degree of fragmentation would grow. A key focus area of players in the market is launching netter, more innovative products to gain an edge over the competitors.

Some of the most competitive names in the global food sorting machines market are:

Tomra Systems ASA

Sesotec GmbH

Buhler AG

Key Technology

BarcoVision

Satake USA Inc

Aweta,

Cimbri

Forpak

Meyer

Nikko

Raytec Vision

SCHULE (Subsidiary of KAHL)

Global Food Sorting Machines Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The global food sorting machines market is marked by presence of a growing need for food security and changing consumer preferences. Multiple trends are pushing the market on a high growth trajectory. Growth drivers, at interplay with positive market trends, are keeping the market buoyant. An overview of the whole picture is provided below:

Rapid urbanization is leading to an increase in demand for convenience foods. And, this is helping the demand for food sorting machines grow substantially over the forecast period. It is pertinent to note the role of growing awareness regarding health and wellness among people. As demand for healthy foods – easy to prepare and eat – grows, the need for these machines would increase substantially.

Better and more efficient food supply chain is the need of the hour. One of the biggest factors behind this growing need is another challenge facing the planet – food security. Population across the world is growing rapidly and farmlands are shrinking in acreage. By 2050, population of the world will be 9.7 billion. Besides, climate change is already wreaking havoc on production. This is leading to a pressing need for reduction in waste and increase in efficiency. Food sorting machines can play a key role here, driving up growth in the market over the forecast period.

Global Food Sorting Machines Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of contributions to revenue, the region that will lead the market is North America. Reasons driving the regional market on to a place of dominance are changing consumer preference towards healthful foods, favorable regulatory framework and increasing government support. Additionally, it is quite worth noting here that industrialization developing countries and an increase in living standards is also helping the Asia Pacific (APAC) region chart a notable growth rate and help players tap into lucrative growth opportunities.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

