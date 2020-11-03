Mammography Systems Market Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

The mammography systems market is likely to witness promising and stable growth during 2018-2026. The mammography systems are rising in demand increased awareness and rise in cases of breast cancers are driving demand. Additionally, technological advancements like 3D imaging are expected to further the cause of cosmetic enhancements. Growing aesthetical makeover in Asia Pacific region are also expected to create new opportunities in the mammography systems market.

Mammography have been popular as systems with low-dose x-ray system which can peek inside the human anatomy, specifically to provide a detailed overview of breasts. The rising digitalization and its inclusion in the systems are making it easier to convert mammographic pictures through new electronic formats. Additionally, the digital systems provides a vast array of connectivity, which makes it easier for doctors to interact with colleagues, and patients in an easier manner.

3D imaging also referred to as Breast tomosynthesis is the most advanced form of breast imaging in the market today. It recreates anatomy by taking pictures of interiors from various different angles to recreate a complete picture together. The synthesis process is similar to computed tomography or CT imaging. However, its sophistication in capturing pictures from various different angles is expected to create new opportunities in the mammography systems market.

The breast tomosynthesis continues to be an effective technique as large variety studies confirm that the testing makes way for accurate findings. Although the high costs of the technology are a concern, the fewer call-backs for screening are a major upside to the technology. Additionally, the technology does emit slightly higher radiation than conventional systems. However, the systems have been FDA-approved and some advanced systems have managed to find solutions to keep radiation at similar levels to conventional technology.

Rising Awareness to Provide a Major Boost to Growth

Health awareness campaigns are expected to create major opportunities for players in the mammography systems market. On one hand, breast cancer incidences in absolute terms are on the decline. Thanks to rising technological advancements, decreased consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and more awareness about healthy living are declining the total number of breast patients. For example, in 1996 there were a total of 134.8 patients per 100,000 people in the United States. This number has contracted to 124.2 patients per 100,000 people. On the other hand, the total number of cases have risen to 2, 45,299 patients in 2016. This number stood at 196,000 new detections per year in 1996. The expansion of healthcare coverage also lies in the future as policies surrounding health coverage are debated in a positive manner for the healthcare sector. This can be a major boon for players in the mammography systems market.

Currently, major lack of detection among black and Hispanics women is a major opportunity for players in the mammography systems market.

Robust Growth in North America Promises Major Opportunity

The mammography systems are expected to register major growth in North America region. The systems are priced a lot higher than their counterparts, the conventional systems. These systems can cost upwards of $300,000 in North America, as opposed to $200,000. Additionally, the mammography systems market in North America has grossed over 50% of revenue in the global market. This is expected to continue in the near future as solutions like 3D imaging continues to pave way for robust growth in the region.

This information is encompassed in the new report by TMR, titled “Mammography Systems Market (Technology – Analog Mammography System and Digital Mammography System; End use – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Educational and Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

