Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Report Analysis With Industry Share

Global Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market: Overview

Intraosseous infusion refers to a very easy-to-learn, effective, and quick skill that helps in providing rapid vascular access for patients needing medications and fluids under certain circumstances. This process involves directly injecting into the bone marrow. Through the hard cortex of bones and into the interior of marrow, a needle is injected. Intraosseous infusion devices find use in emergency medical situations and are considered as emergency medical products that are meant to manage various life threatening conditions. These devices are usually utilized when there is no access to veins for making required infusion. With the rise in the number of emergency cases and increased need for urgent vascular access, the global intraosseous infusion devices market is likely to observe growth over the period of assessment.

In addition, these devices find increasing use in military medical facilities and medical emergencies arising thereof. Augmented demand for critical and emergency procedures coupled with an increasing rate of admission under critical and emergency unit is likely to work in favor of the global intraosseous infusion devices market in the years to come.

Product type, technology, route of administration, end user, and region are the five important market parameters based on which classification of the global intraosseous infusion devices market has been done. Such dissection of the market comes with the purpose to offer stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global intraosseous infusion devices market.

Global Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global intraosseous infusion devices market is mentioned below:

In December 2017, US-based prominent medical technology company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, made an acquisition of C. R. Bard, Inc. The latter has been a specialist in the designing, developing, and marketing of medical technologies used in oncology, urology, surgical, and vascular fields. Post acquisition, the combined company is positioned well enough to better processes of care for the providers of healthcare services and also to offer improved treatment to the patients.

The global intraosseous infusion devices market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Rise in Military Medical Emergencies to Widen Scope of Use of these Devices

The process of intraosseous infusion is recommended at the time of failure of peripheral venous access and for the purpose of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This factor is expected to support growth of the global intraosseous infusion devices market over the period of assessment. In addition, growing concern for air medical emergency services and military medics by the medical device industry is likely to open up growth opportunities for the global intraosseous infusion devices market over the period of assessment.

Increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing number of traumatic surgeries across various hospital settings is anticipated to trigger growth of the global intraosseous infusion devices market in the years to come. In military medical care facilities, Pyng Medical’s FAST1 Intraosseous infusion system is extensively utilized in cases of personal combat and military emergencies. This system is quite simple and is easy to use.

Global Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market: Geographical Analysis

In terms of geography, major shares of the global intraosseous infusion devices market are likely to be held by North America. High prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases, various chronic diseases, emergency medical cases, and obesity contribute considerably toward the growth of the regional market. In addition, presence of several prominent market players together with their network in the region is likely to foster growth of the market in North America.

