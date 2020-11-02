Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market worth US$ 140 Bn by 2027

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: Key Highlights

The global industrial wastewater treatment market was valued at around US$ 89 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

The power end-use industry segment accounted for a prominent share of the global industrial wastewater treatment market in 2018. This led to an increase in the adoption of industrial wastewater treatment in the power industry in 2018.

The Asia Pacific industrial wastewater treatment market is anticipated to be one of the high-growth regions of the global industrial wastewater treatment market, led by the rise in scarcity of freshwater sources and increase in water pollution.

Key Drivers of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Rise in water pollution has resulted in a decline in the availability of freshwater for drinking and other human consumption purposes. Increasing scarcity of freshwater sources, rise in pollution, and industrialization have led to a water crisis across the globe, especially in developing and under-developed nations. Wastewater treatment and reuse of recycled water in industries can lower the pressure on existing freshwater sources from industrial applications. This can boost the availability of water for other purposes.

Increase in awareness about the environment and rising water scarcity have compelled authorities to implement stringent rules and regulations regarding industrial wastewater treatment across the globe. Countries are compelling industries to focus on wastewater treatment and recycling in order to reduce the burden on water sources.

Regulatory authorities are now making it essential for industries to opt for zero liquid discharge (ZLD) in order to recover 95% to 99% of water from waste streams, and reuse the water for industrial applications. The implementation of new technologies such as Forward Osmosis (FO) membranes and electro-separation systems in the field of ZLD presents new opportunities for the industrial wastewater treatment

Cooling Tower Application Segment to Gain Momentum in the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

In terms of application, in the industrial wastewater treatment market, the boiler feed water segment constituted a prominent share of the global industrial wastewater treatment market in 2018. Boilers find application in almost every industry, either for power generation or steam generation, or for both. However, the cooling towers segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The power end-use industry segment dominated the global industrial wastewater treatment market in 2018. However, the paper & pulp segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The paper & pulp industry consumes large quantities of water. It also generates vast quantities of wastewater. Water is a major raw material in the pulp & paper industry; therefore, treating wastewater and reusing it can significantly lower the dependency of the industry on other sources of water.

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

The industrial wastewater treatment market in Asia Pacific was a key part of the global industrial wastewater treatment market in 2018, primarily owing to the scarcity of freshwater sources and rise in water pollution.

The industrial wastewater treatment market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be primarily ascribed to the increase in environmental regulations regarding industrial wastewater in the region, especially in developing countries such as China and India. These countries are anticipated to lead the industrial wastewater treatment market in the region in the near future.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market – Key Developments

In December 2018, Alfa Laval won a ballast water treatment order worth SEK 95 Mn in Turkey. The order comprised 33 Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 systems, including deckhouses and a service agreement. The customer, Advantage Tankers & Advantage Products, is one of the most prominent ship owners in Turkey. Ballast water systems are expected to be installed throughout its fleet.

In December 2018, Kraft Heinz China selected Veolia Water Technologies to a provide wastewater treatment solution for its new soy sauce plant in Guangdong, China. The implementation of Veolia’s technologies at Kraft Heinz’s new plant in Guangdong would enable it to meet stringent national and provincial discharge standards. Veolia would provide its AnoxKaldnes Biological Activated Sludge (BAS) solution at the Kraft Heinz Yangjiang factory. This solution is optimally designed to provide a volumetric loading capacity that is up to three times higher than conventional activated sludge. This would allow Kraft Heinz to cope with an overall higher organic load than conventional activated sludge processes, while requiring a relatively small footprint.

In May 2018, SUEZ and Rosneft signed a strategic cooperation agreement to improve water & waste programs across Rosneft sites. SUEZ would provide technologies and solutions with pilot testing as needed. Areas of focus include wastewater pre-treatment, biological wastewater treatment, desalination for reuse, water purification by evaporation, and various treatment programs for cooling water systems. SUEZ is also projected to expand its existing technical advisory services that are currently deployed at one of Rosneft’s sites to other sites owned and operated by Rosneft.

Competition Landscape

The global industrial wastewater treatment market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players.

High capital investments and ongoing technological advancements in the industrial wastewater treatment market are anticipated to lower the threat of new players in the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Key players operating in the industrial wastewater treatment market include Aquatech International LLC, ALFA LAVAL, SUEZ, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Veolia, Creative Water Solutions, Sapphire Water, PURONICS, Minerals Technologies Inc., M. W. Watermark, MIOX, Culligan, WaterProfessionals, and other industrial wastewater treatment market players.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Application

Boiler Feed Water

Chemical Production

Cooling Towers

Closed Loop Chillers

Air Compressors

Air Washers

Pharmaceutical Production

Paper & Pulp Processing

Textile Dying Process

Food & Beverage Processing

Oil & Gas Processes

Others (Metal Processing, Mining, etc.)

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by End-use Industry