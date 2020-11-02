AI in Telecommunication Market Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2019-2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an advance technology that has human intelligence and decision making ability. The technology focus on creating intelligent machines with the advanced features like speech recognition, image recognition, visual perception, and translation between languages. The technology has the potential to change the operation and functioning of various industry sector owing to the immense potential it holds to achieve a breakthrough for various ideas. Telecommunication, in particular, has wide scope for the application of Artificial intelligence be it front end, customer service or network performance.

AI in Telecommunication Market – Key Drivers

Global AI in Telecommunication market is expected to rise on account of increasing number of AI-enabled smartphones. These phones have numerous features such as image recognition, voice recognition, robust security and many as compared to the traditional phones. This is reason it is becoming popular among the users.

Further, application of AI in Telecommunication is beneficial for telecom operator as well. This is because it provide a simpler and easier interface which helps to cater to complex processes or telecom service.

Apart from this, artificial intelligence greatly help in improving efficiency of telecommunication network. As with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the telecommunication network can autonomously act and make a qualified decision to reduce network congestion that is not possible in conventional telecommunication.

Furthermore, the rising need to monitor content on telecommunication network and urge to eliminate human error from the telecommunication networks is the primary factor boosting the growth of the global AI in telecommunication market.

Moreover, advent of 5G technologies in mobile networks will give a great boost to AI in telecommunication market.

However, for the application of AI in telecommunication market operators have to upgrade their traditional network to SDN (Software Defined Networks), this will lead to the deployment of comparatively better cloud-based services and network virtualization.

In network management, AI is expected to redesign the network and help to manage and secure the network. Technologies that are used in telecommunication industry are machine learning and expert system. The use of machine learning technology is to identify fraudulent calls on mobiles by analyzing the user's calling pattern or behavior. An expert system is used to manage and configure the local area network. It is also used to control, monitor, and schedule satellite experimenter requests.

AI in telecommunication can be more beneficial if operators upgrade their network system to software defined networks (SDN). SDN network is a cloud computing solution that facilitates network management and helps to enhance the efficiency of network configuration. AI for mobile technology works around few applications such as self-optimizing networks, software defined networks, and network function virtualization. Among these, self-optimizing networks enable service providers to optimize the network service quality depending on traffic information by time and region.

At present, companies are adopting AI solutions to interact with their customers in order to improve user experience and reduce the direct human interaction with customers. These solutions also gather customer information and provide a better solution on customer queries. It also identifies potential leads from email and messages and transfers these queries to telecom agents to engage with potential customers.

Increasing utilization of AI-embedded smartphones and growing adoption of AI solutions in various applications are expected to drive the growth of the AI in telecommunication market during the forecast period. Moreover, upgrade with 5G technology in mobile networks is expected to boost AI in telecommunication. For instance, the Chinese government is trying to improve the telecommunication sector and provide better solutions for network services. China Telecom Corporation is establishing a new 5G base station in Lanzhou city which is the largest and capital city of Gansu province in northwest China, to expand the 5G network.