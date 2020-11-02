Enterprise System Management Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)

Enterprise management system, also known as Enterprise Systems (ES), is an application software bundle that addresses different software requirements of enterprises. Enterprise systems support information flow, data analytics, business processes, and reporting activities. Document management system (DMS), security management system (SMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and communication management system (CMS) are some of the components of enterprise management system. Large, complex, and geographically-dispersed IT infrastructure is managed with the assistance of enterprise systems solutions.

Enterprise system management helps large and small scale organizations manage and improve workflow. This is driving the demand for enterprise systems. The use of enterprise system management enhances the capabilities of enterprises to manage data systematically. Enterprise system management also information creation, capture, distribution, and consumption. Management and administrative activities of an organization have become more efficient and timeless due to use of enterprise system management. Enterprise system management is economical than traditional infrastructure used in companies. Business management functions and real-time access to data across various regions are used for growth in economies. Collective business supervision and integrated management of finances is provided by Enterprise system management. Lack of skilled workforce, high maintenance cost, and high cost of integration & implementation of enterprise system management software are some of the factors hampering the enterprise system management market.

Blockchain technology keeps record of data exchanges and also it uses distributed systems to verify each transactions, blockchain technology would create opportunities for the market, as it is expected to play a key role in enterprise system management in the near future. In April 2018, Samsung, an electronics manufacturing company, announced that it was considering adopting the blockchain technology to lower supply chain costs. Further, increasing adoption of internet of Things (IoT) technology in organizations would also drive the enterprise system management market in coming years.

Based on region, the enterprise system management market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to account for major share of the enterprise system management market in the near future. Emerging start-ups are focusing on a customer-centric approach. As a result, the enterprise system management market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

An easy flow of information within or outside the organization is attained with the adoption of enterprise applications, these market are gaining momentum in Asia Pacific. Based on deployment type, the enterprise system management market can be bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. In terms of end-user, the enterprise system management market can be classified into public sector, retail, health care, IT & telecom, and government. Based on enterprise size, the enterprise system management market can be segregated into large, medium & small enterprises.

In November 2018, HCL Technologies and NetBrain Technologies entered into partnership to launch HCL NetBot, which is a joint collaborative technology that offers network visibility and network automation capabilities for enterprises. Many organizations are overhauling their employee training process with the help of ES. Enterprise system management is also getting upgraded due to introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR). For instance, in October 2018, Fisher Dynamics, a manufacturing company based in Michigan, the U.S., adopted Google Glasses and location beacons to improve tracking of materials and workers.

Key vendors operating in the enterprise system management market include Microsoft Corporation, which provides productivity tools for offices and homes; Oracle, which offers integrated cloud applications and platform services; SAP SE, which provides business intelligence tools and solutions; CDW, contributes toward the development of information technology products, customer support needed of education, government, and health care; Salesforce, Inc., which provides cloud related services for its clients; Symantec Corporation, which offers cyber security services; and Teradata Corporation, which provides big data analysis software and hardware.