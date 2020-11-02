Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market Key Players and Growth Analysis with Forecast | 2030

Global Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market: Overview

Methoxypropylamine refers to a clear, colorless chemical that is found in the form of a liquid with an odor resembling ammonia. The chemical is totally miscible in common organic solvents and water. It is utilized in the making of amine soaps, which are utilized in the making of natural and synthetic resins, emulsions, and wax dispersions. These products find abundant use in floor and fabric finishes and water-based paints. Flourishing paints industry is likely to play an important role in the expansion of the global methoxypropylamine (MOPA) market over the period of assessment, for 2020 to 2030.

The chemical also finds use as corrosion inhibitor. It is utilized in the preparation of waxes that are not sensitive to water and thus exhibit volatility in the presence of water and leaves behind an insoluble film of wax. Methoxypropylamine also finds use as chemicals for the treatment of floor waxes and water. Once methoxypropylamine gets into reaction with acrylonitrile polymers for the production of polyelectrolytes that are soluble in water and thus finds use as flocculating agent. All these uses of the product is expected to bolster growth of the global methoxypropylamine (MOPA) market in the years to come.

Applications, and region are the two important parameters based on which the global methoxypropylamine (MOPA) market has been classified. Such detailed analysis of the market comes with the sole purpose to provide stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global methoxypropylamine (MOPA) market.

Global Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market: Notable Developments

One of the important market developments that give a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to the global methoxypropylamine (MOPA) market is mentioned as below:

In September 2017, DowDuPont made successful merger of equals between E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (“DuPont”) and The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”). The entity, thus formed, is going to operate under the new name of “DowDuPont” with three divisions, which are Specialty Products, Materials Science, and Agriculture.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global methoxypropylamine (MOPA) market comprise the below-mentioned:

Eastman Chemical Company

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Qida Chemical Co., Ltd

IRO Group Inc

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Global Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market: Key Trends

The global methoxypropylamine (MOPA) market is marked with the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

High Demand from Paint and Coating Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Methoxypropylamine finds abundant use in insecticide emulsions, textiles, and dye solvents. The chemical is utilized in places where mild volatility is required. In the process of manufacturing of dyes, it is also utilized in the modification of polybutadiene-based isocyanates. In its diluted form, the chemical is utilized in the treatment of aluminum surfaces and aluminum, which assists in enhancing the adhesive capacity of various types of coating that could be utilized on various aluminum surfaces.

Methoxypropylamine reacts with 2-carbamoylphenyl disulfides to make substances that are utilized in the restricting the growth of the mildew fungi in latex paints and alkyd. The chemical comes with several specialized uses, which is likely to play an important role in the growth of the global methoxypropylamine (MOPA) market over the period of assessment, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market: Geographical Analysis

Driven by China, Asia Pacific is one of the leading manufacturers in the global methoxypropylamine (MOPA) market due to high demand of methoxypropylamine for use in various applications. Europe is likely to trail North America in terms of market share and revenue over the period of forecast.