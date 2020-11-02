Analysis of COVID-19 on Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Methanol Market

The global methanol market depicts a fragmented vendor landscape, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). This is due to the active participation of several large, medium, and small players in the market. Some of the prominent names of the companies in the global methanol market include SABIC, Methanex Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation., and Mitsui Chemicals.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1249

Various uppermost companies in the global methanol market are highly investing in research and development for devising cost-effective and efficient techniques in order to produce methanol. Such strategic alliance further helps in boosting the production of methanol to a high extent. Therefore, it also serves the enormous demand for the growing applications of methanol. Other growth strategies adopted by the players to stay ahead of the competitors include mergers and acquisitions. Such joint ventures help market players in expanding their geographical boundaries along with accentuating their footprint into the global methanol market.

As per the estimation by TMR experts, the global methanol market is expected to gain an impressive value of US$131,344.3 mn by the end of 2026. Experts’ project this growth is prophesied to occur at an impressive CAGR of 5.4% during the assessment period from 2017 to 2026.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escalating-automobile-sales-unlocking-novel-growth-prospects-asia-pacific-to-be-crowned-as-prominent-growth-generating-region-for-global-viscosity-index-improvers-market-for-automotive-across-assessment-period-of-2019-2027-tmr-301131311.html

From the perspective of end use, the formaldehyde segment showcases the largest share in the global methanol market and is also expected to boost the market during the forecast period. This is because of its high use in a wide range of industries such as furniture, construction, textiles, coatings, and automotive. Region wise, APEJ is expected to lead the global methanol market in the coming years. This is attributed to high demand for methanol for producing olefins and rapid industrialization in the region.

Growing Need for Methanol-based Fuel Stokes Demand in Market