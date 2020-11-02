Mobile Stroke Unit (MSTU) Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2025

Global Mobile Stroke Unit (MSTU) Market: Overview

Of late, the global market for mobile stroke unit (MSTU) has been witnessing a significant rise. Since, all the diagnostic tools and stroke capability, which need therapeutic treatment at the site of the emergency, are offered by mobile stroke units. These units can also offer thrombolysis pre-hospital setting faster than treatment in the hospital as the on-site treatment crew include vascular neurologist. All these factors, together, is supporting the market substantially.

This market report is an analytical research of the performance of the global mobile stroke unit market in past and during the period from 2016 to 2024. The study stresses on the driving forces, obstacles, challenges, opportunities, and the prominent trends in this market in a bid to determine its future status.

Global Mobile Stroke Unit (MSTU) Market: Trends and Opportunities

With their innovative imaging capabilities, mobile stroke units will be able to evade hospital emergency departments and take patients straight to stroke treatment units, operating rooms, neurocritical units, or endovascular suites, which is likely to support the growth of the global mobile stroke units market in the near future. The increasing rate of strokes instances, technological advancements in this domain, such as the usage of telemedicine with mobile stroke units, and government initiatives and funds are also projected to boost this market over the next few years.

Global Mobile Stroke Unit (MSTU) Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of the geography, the global market for mobile stroke unit records its presence across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The markets for mobile stroke units in North America and Europe are witnessing a faster growth compared to other regional markets, thanks to increasing awareness level of consumers about mobile stroke unit and the rising number of mobile stroke units operational in these regions.

The U.S. is the most potent market for mobile stroke unit, as the research funding and the incidence related to stroke have been increasing substantially in this country. With the high prevalence of stroke, the governments in developed economies, such as the U.S. and various countries in Europe have come up with many initiatives and programs at country-wide level to raise the awareness among people related to the primary stroke signs. Among other regional markets, Asia Pacific is considered as the one potential market for mobile stroke units, thanks to the rise in number of stroke incidence and a subsequent increase in the burden of stroke in this region.

Global Mobile Stroke Unit (MSTU) Market: Competitive Analysis

The worldwide market for mobile stroke unit demonstrates a highly competitive vendor landscape with leading players fighting it out by including latest technologies in their products and offrings. NeuroLogica Corp., Frazer Ltd., MEYTEC GmbH Informationssysteme, Excellance Inc., and Falck A/S are some of the prominent participants in the global market.

