Personal Care Appliances Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Personal Care Appliances Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global personal care appliances market. In terms of revenue, the personal care appliances market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the personal care appliances market report.

The personal care appliances market report mainly covers products, which are used for personal care and grooming. Personal care appliances are electrical devices used by consumers for grooming and styling, used daily by a person.

In this market report, TMR estimates that based on product, trimmers are likely to be the most widely used personal care appliance by the end of 2027 in the personal care appliances market. Consumers are focusing on their appearance as well as grooming due to the influence of social media and concerns about personal healthcare, which has increased the usage of personal care appliances. The convenient usage of battery-powered devices has benefitted the personal care appliances market, which is anticipated to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Personal Care Appliances Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is projected to show prominent growth in the personal care appliances market in the near future, due to increase in spending power and growing awareness about personal care. China and India are considered prominent markets for personal care appliance manufacturers during the forecast period. North America and Europe dominate the personal care appliances market. Ease of availability and technological advancements are the major reasons for the growth of this market in North America and Europe. Convenience of usage of battery-powered devices, growing awareness about personal care, increasing trends in grooming styles, and rising disposable income are projected to be major driving factors for the personal care appliances market during the forecast period.

Major brands are likely to focus on research & development to strengthen their footprint in the personal care appliances market. They are also focusing on developing and manufacturing technologically advanced products with more functionalities. Companies are engaged in expanding their product portfolio and focusing on expanding their business through online distribution channels. Companies are also working on upgrading their existing products to increase profitability for sustainable growth of their businesses.

Personal Care Appliances Market: Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the personal care appliances market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Wahl Clipper, Panasonic Corporation, Conair Corporation, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Groupe SEB, Andis Company, Havells India Ltd., and Helen of Troy.