Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030

The global intelligent virtual assistant market is projected to reach US$ 50.9 Bn by 2030. The intelligent virtual assistant market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030.

The global intelligent virtual assistant market has been segmented in terms of technology, application, and end user. By technology, the market has been segmented into text-to-speech and speech recognition. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into websites, contact centers, and messenger Bots.

Based on end user, the intelligent virtual assistant market has been segmented into large enterprises, small & medium enterprises, and individual users. Based on region, the global intelligent virtual assistant market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of intelligent virtual assistants were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the intelligent virtual assistant market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness increasing growth of the intelligent virtual assistant market. The market in Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global intelligent virtual assistant market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the intelligent virtual assistant market.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global intelligent virtual assistant market. Key players profiled in the report include Am

azon Web Services, Anboto Group., Apple Inc., Artificial Solutions Ltd., Baidu , CodeBaby Corp., Creative Virtual Ltd., CX Company, eGain Communications Corp., Inbenta Technologies, IntelliResponse Systems Inc., Next IT Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Speaktoit Inc., Uniphore Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Voicebox Technologies Corp, and VoiceVault Inc.