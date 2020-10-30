Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Water-borne Coating Additives Market

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market: Overview

Waterborne coating additives are agents added as an important component to improve quality and performance of waterborne coatings. Dispersion of pigment particles becomes difficult in waterborne coatings as compared to solvent-borne coatings owing to high surface tension of water. Therefore, special additives are required to be added in waterborne coatings to alter their rheological properties. Waterborne coating additives strengthen the crosslinking among resins, thus protecting the coating from several external factors. Usage of these additives in waterborne coating imparts resistance against corrosion, chemicals, humidity, and blocking. Furthermore, they improve the drying time and hardness of waterborne coating.

Waterborne coating additives enhance several features such as wetting, dispersion, defoaming, rheological properties, stabilization, and hydrophobicity. Usage of additives enables waterborne coatings to retain color and stability for a longer time. Waterborne coating additives facilitate the dispersion process of pigments and stabilize their dispersion. Additionally, these additives help pigment particles during wetting. They remove the air molecules captured in pigment particles. This, in turn, enables pigment particles to be surrounded in a liquid medium. Waterborne coating additives lower the surface tension to augment the color acceptance and film quality. They also reduce the viscosity of waterborne coating to achieve high gloss, good color intensity, and transparency. Waterborne coating additives also prevent excess water absorption by modifying hydrophobicity of water molecules.

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market: Trends and Prospects

Increasing popularity of waterborne coatings in developed regions of the world is primarily driving demand for waterborne coating additives. Several regulations are being imposed by organizations such as U.S.E.P.A and REACH against the usage of solvent-borne coatings, which emit toxic volatile organic content. As a result, waterborne coatings are rapidly emerging in the global coatings market. Therefore, stringent regulations regarding usage of environmentally-friendly coatings in developed countries significantly fuels demand for waterborne coating additives. Furthermore, there is rising awareness regarding usage of low VOC coatings in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Shift in consumer preference for eco-friendly products plays a major role in driving the market of waterborne coating additives in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Brazil.

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market: Regional Analysis

The global market for waterborne coating additives has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. Europe was the largest market for waterborne coating additives in the past few years followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Stringent regulations in Europe for using environmentally sustainable products fueled growth of the waterborne coating additives market. Developed countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., and Italy generated strong demand for waterborne coating additives in the past few years. North America also held substantial share of the global waterborne coating additives market in 2014. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the next few years. Significant market growth is anticipated in this region during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding usage of eco-friendly waterborne coatings in countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea propels growth of the market in this region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to be lucrative markets for waterborne coating additives in the next few years.

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market: Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Key manufacturers of waterborne coating additives include Allnex Belgium SA/NV, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Dow Corning Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd, Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd., Laviosa Chimica Mineraria SpA, and Radiant Chemicals.

