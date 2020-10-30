Calcium Fumarate Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2024

Calcium fumarate is a white crystalline salt of fumaric acid. Calcium fumarate is characterized by its fruity flavor and low water solubility. Moreover, calcium fumarate is a corn derivative. Calcium fumarate is used as an additive as well as a nutrient in the food and pharmaceutical industries. It is also considered as one of the major calcium sources in food and pharmaceutical industry. Dietary supplements, beverages, cattle feed and pharmaceutical tablets are some of the food and pharmaceutical products that comprise calcium fumarate. Other applications of calcium fumarate include fragrance agent in perfumes & essential oils and precipitating agent during fumaric acid fermentation. Food additive industry has been the major consumer of calcium fumarate over the recent years.

The market for calcium fumarate was driven by a considerable demand by the food and pharmaceutical industry. Many food products such as vegetables, crops and beverages do not provide sufficient nutrition required for the development & growth in human body. Calcium is considered to be one of the major growth regulators responsible for the overall development of tissues, bones and organs. There are other natural calcium sources which include milk, bananas and spinach leaves. These sources provide calcium that doesn’t get fully absorbed in blood and hence, fail to suffice the calcium requirement of the human body. Furthermore, overuse of fertilizers and pesticides has resulted in diminished nutrient quality of food. Calcium deficiency reportedly leads to osteoporosis in humans. Hence, increased health awareness among consumers has now led to a growth in manufacturing of calcium containing foods to help counter balance the calcium shortage. Calcium fumarate is actively incorporated in dietary supplements manufacture, owing to its less toxicity, fruity flavor and strong calcium contribution.

Moreover, calcium fumarate is one of the major components added during calcium tablets manufacture, to serve as a direct calcium source. Calcium tablets are consumed by almost every age group. In addition, calcium fumarate is also mixed with cattle feed products, especially for cows, buffaloes and goats. Calcium fumarate does not affect the nutritive value of milk during its production in animals and is also capable of reducing methane emissions from animal waste.

In terms of global demand for calcium fumarate, Asia Pacific is expected to illustrate a fast-paced growth by the end of forecast period. Countries including China, India, and Vietnam are expected to show a considerable growth in the calcium fumarate market by 2020. China is likely to account for the largest share of calcium fumarate, as it gets consumed in food additive and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. India is expected to have a similar trend by 2024, owing to the increase demand by food additive and animal health industries. Europe is anticipated to show a stagnant growth in demand for calcium fumarate, due to heavy regulations on carbon emissions by animal health, dairy processing and pharmaceutical industries. North America is expected to project a sluggish growth for calcium fumarate demand by 2020, as the region has established pharmaceutical industry. Rest of the world region is anticipated to exhibit a slow-paced growth in the calcium fumarate market by 2024. However, countries such as Brazil and South Africa are likely to have emerging calcium fumarate market by 2024, owing to the recent increase in cattle feed activities.

Some of the major producers of calcium fumarate include Bartek Ingredients, Inc., Pacific Coast Chemicals Company, American Chemical International, Inc, American Elements and Jost Chemicals GmbH.

