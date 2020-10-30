Neuroprotective Agents Market Key Drivers & on-going Trends 2019 – 2027

Neuroprotective Agents Market: Introduction

Neuroprotection or prevention of neuronal loss is a complicated molecular process that is mediated by various cellular pathways. The most common conditions associated with nervous system involvement and intensive care unit (ICU) admission are trauma, shock, stroke, sepsis, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and ruptured brain aneurysm.

Beneficial use of many agents has been reported in the prevention of neuronal cell death in animal models but supportive data from clinical trials is still lacking. Approximately 40% of energy produced is consumed in the maintenance of neuronal & glial integrity & the remainder is used for electrophysiologic activity. Neuroprotection refers to the use of therapies that reduce brain injury during acute stroke, through actions on the brain rather than by improving blood flow.

Several neuroprotective agents have been tested under high quality of transition of preclinical results to clinical trial. For example, the first multicenter trial of experimental stroke research has been conducted to evaluate the effect of anti-CD49 d antibodies which inhibit the migration of leukocytes into the brain and reduce the infarct volume after a small cortical stroke.

Key Drivers of Global Neuroprotective Agents Market

Increase in Incidence and Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Diseases

Neurological disorders are an important cause of disability and death worldwide. The major neurodegenerative diseases, i.e., ‘the big three’, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), account for considerable morbidity and mortality in the U.S. elderly population.

Increase in Stroke and Traumatic Central Nervous System Injuries

Traumatic brain injuries and stroke cause secondary biochemical changes in brain. This results into tissue damage and associated neuronal cell death. Neuroprotective treatments limit secondary tissue loss and improve behavioral outcome in patients. This outcome is studied in several clinical trials.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Neuroprotective Agents Market

North America is expected to hold major share of the global neuroprotective agents market during the forecast period. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 60,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed of Parkinson’s each year. Hence, North America is the major market for these products.

Worldwide, an estimated five to seven million people are living with Parkinson’s disease, which would increase the demand for neuroprotective drugs and spur research & development. The neuroprotective agents market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing trend of preventive health care measures in North America.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global neuroprotective agents market is highly concentrated, due to strong presence of a few key players. Several manufacturers hold major share in the market in their respective regions. Leading players operating in the global neuroprotective agents market are:

Bayer Healthcare, Eisai Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck

Serono S.A.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Genervon Biopharmaceuticals

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

Ceregene, BHRPharma LLC

Neuren Pharmaceuticals

Allon therapeutics, Inc.

Bionure Inc.

