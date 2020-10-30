Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2027

Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market: Introduction

Carcinoid syndrome is a combination of symptoms such as abnormal laboratory finding and physical manifestation. It is most commonly seen in patients with carcinoid tumor. Diarrhea, tachycardia, bronchospasm, shortness of breathing, and flushing are most common symptoms of carcinoid syndrome.

Carcinoid crisis during surgery and carcinoid heart diseases are the complications associated with the carcinoid syndrome

Carcinoid syndrome diarrhea involves the presence of excess serotonin, which stimulates secretion of colonic mucus, increases the peristalsis, and inhibits absorption in the GI tract which leads to diarrhea

Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities of Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market

Increase in prevalence of carcinoid syndrome is anticipated to drive the carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market. For instance, according to an article published in Clinics, estimated 60% to 80% prevalence of carcinoid syndrome associated diarrhea has been observed among neuroendocrine tumor patients with elevated urinary 5 – HIAA.

According to an article published in Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research (BJSTR), diarrhea accounts for 80% of carcinoid syndrome

Currently used therapies for carcinoid syndrome are systemic chemotherapy, tyrosin kinase inhibitors, somatostatin analogues, interferon, and systemic chemotherapy. Introduction of new therapies by key industry players for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea is likely to fuel the growth of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market.

For instance, in October 2018, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada Inc. received approval for XERMELOTM from Health Canada

In February 2018, Health Canada approved Somatuline Autogel for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome offered by Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

In February 2017, Food and Drug Administration approved Xermelo (telotristat ethyl) with combination of somatostatin analog (SSA) therapy for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in adult patients

Increase in awareness about life-threatening complications of carcinoid syndrome is likely to propel the growth of market. For instance, according to an article published in Neoplasia, NETs (neuroendocrine tumors) accounted for 0.5% of all diagnosed malignancies and the rise in incidence of NETs due to improved awareness is approximately 5.86 per 100,000 population per year.

Rise in number of people with carcinoid syndrome in developing countries offers significant opportunities in carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market

North America is expected to hold major share of the global carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market, owing to rise in prevalence of carcinoid syndrome. As per an article published in the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute, in the U.S., 20% to 30% patients with NET are diagnosed with carcinoid syndrome. According to an article published in Oncotarget, the prevalence of neuroendocrine tumor is high but relatively low incidence. In the U.S., incidence of NETs has risen 6-fold over the last few decades.

The carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market in Europe is expected to hold significant share of the market. According to the NHS, in the U.K., approximately 2,900 people are diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor each year. In July 2017, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. received positive opinion for Xermelo from Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This is a positive milestone in providing innovative solution for treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Key Players Operating in Global Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market

The global carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players. A large number of manufacturers hold a major share in their respective region. Key developments such as product launch and approval is by industry players are likely to fuel the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2017, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval from European Commission for Xermelo for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

Leading players operating in the global carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market are:

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

